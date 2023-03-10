HERSHEY — Carlisle’s Layton Schmick was drenched in sweat but not overcome with emotion at the end of his Class 3A 285-pound quarterfinal bout at the PIAA Championships Friday. He had earned a 6-3 decision over Kennett’s Bailey Shindle, securing the state medal that had eluded him throughout his high school career. But the driven Thundering Herd senior had a simple, four-word message to his coaches after having his arm raised in the quarterfinals at the Giant Center.

“Let’s keep it going.”

Schmick looks to keep it going in the semifinal round scheduled for Saturday morning. Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino (160 pounds) and Northern’s Cole Bartram (189) also remained in title contention with quarterfinal wins Friday. All three local wrestlers had set out to take control early in their bouts. All three of them scored their matches’ first takedown.

“That first takedown can set the tone of the match,” Schmick said, “and I’ve shown that in my first two matches (in the state tournament). Whether it’s on the scoreboard, or in their minds, they’re like, ‘That was too easy for him.’ It’s in their heads.”

Schmick scored 30 seconds into his quarterfinal bout with Shindle and completed another takedown to take a 4-1 lead in the waning seconds of the first period.

“I just kept going for more and more,” Schmick said. “I knew it was going to come down to what I could do on my feet, and I feel pretty confident about what I did there.”

After winning the regional title, Schmick hit the state tournament with momentum. The 6-3 quarterfinal victory, after a similar 6-3 decision in Thursday’s first round, propelled the three-time state qualifier further into the tournament than he’d ever been. The semifinals, scheduled for 9 a.m., pit him against State College’s Nicholas Pavlechecko, a bronze medalist at 215 in 2022.

“I trusted my skills a lot more this year, especially on my feet,” he said. “I’ve been pushing the pace in these matches and just feeling good.”

Frontino forges on

Perhaps no one in the Giant Center Friday afternoon felt as good as Frontino, an eighth-place finisher at 152 pounds in 2022 who continued his energetic, aggressive senior campaign with a 12-1 major decision in the quarterfinals against Perkiomen Valley’s Gavin Pescoe.

“When you go out, and you just worry about scoring points in every position, wrestling becomes a lot easier,” Frontino said, “a lot more fun. You enjoy it.”

Frontino, coming off a 15-2 major decision in Thursday’s first round, kept piling up the points Friday. He built a 5-0 lead with a takedown 65 seconds in and added three nearfall points by the end of the first period. But he wasn’t satisfied.

“I try to open up the match,” Frontino said. “My coaches have helped me a lot with that – opening up in the third period. I’m up, but I want to score some more points. That’s how you get better at this stage, by doing that.”

Frontino advances to face a familiar foe in Dylan Evans. The Chartiers Valley senior knocked him out of championship contention in 2022 with a 10-3 decision in the quarterfinals.

“You’re going to have a close match when you start to get here, but scoring points in those matches is what decides it when you get up off bottom, have a hard ride on top, get that first takedown, get another takedown. It’s super important to stay on him when you break him.”

Bartram clinches semifinal berth

Almost two full periods passed before Bartram took control of his quarterfinal bout, a grinding, physical test against Parkland’s Adrian Gacek. But as the final seconds of the second period wound down, Bartram got the momentum he needed to complete the momentum-seizing takedown.

“I could see in his face that he started breaking a little bit,” Bartram said. “I could see it, and I just kept going after it.”

Bartram had allowed Gacek to score an escape point earlier in the period, but the takedown tightened his grip on a spot in the semifinals, and he didn’t let go.

“It’s all mental,” said Bartram, an eighth-place medalist in 2022. “I’ve been really working on just staying calm and just going out and do what I do.”

After scoring an escape point in the first half of the third period, Bartram sealed the victory with another takedown, advancing to face Jersey Shore’s Haydn Packer, the 2022 Class 2A bronze medalist, Saturday.

Consolations

Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan (152 pounds) and Northern’s Rocco Fratelli (133) both dropped their quarterfinal matches before losses in the blood round. Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga (152) won his second-round consolation match with a 4-3 decision over Parker Kearns of Mifflin County before dropping a 6-5 decision to Bethlehem Catholic’s Jake Dailey in the third round.

Boiling Springs’ Drew Scherer (114), Cumberland Valley’s Jake Mitchell (133), Carlisle’s Anthony DeAngelo (172) and Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser (215) all exited the tournament in the third round of consolations.

