PIAA Wrestling: Carlisle's Rafael Portilla finally gets his medal after long wait; Colton Zimmerna's injury too much

HERSHEY — Carlisle will not take home two medals — but the Thundering Herd will take home one.
Senior Rafael Portilla became only the 14th wrestler in Carlisle history to earn hardware in the PIAA Class 3A Individual Wrestling Championships, even if he doesn’t yet know what place that medal will be.
Portilla’s two consolation wins Friday at Hershey’s Giant Center secured him his first medal after qualifying for states each of the previous three years. And it ensures the Herd have a medalist in two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2011 when Jayshon Wilson won the last of his four straight medals.
“I’m very excited,” Portilla said about securing a medal. “This is my last chance to do it, and I did it. I’m happy.”
Carlisle’s hope for a higher finish than Zimmerman’s fifth last year will fall on the shoulders of Portilla in the 120-pound bracket.
It’s bittersweet just one of the two Herd wrestles will finish in the Top 8, but this is a program that will celebrate any chance it can. Plus, Portilla is a kid who has made it to Hershey three previous years and left empty handed.
“It’s a big deal,” Wilson said. “Anytime we can put somebody on the podium, it’s a big deal. I think it’s good for his mom and dad, you know. They put a lot into this season and we put a lot into this season with stuff that doesn’t get seen. It’s just a relief to be able to know that he’s going to walk out of here with that.”
Portilla resumes his medal run Saturday morning in the consolation fourth round against Connellsville’s Jace Ross at 9 a.m.
Portilla secured his coveted hardware in entertaining fashion on Day 2.
His first consolation match against Freedom’s Luis Vargas was easy enough with a 7-2 decision, but his second match was much more interesting.
120 consolations: @herd_wrestling’s Rafael Portilla has no problem in this one. He gets the 7-2 decision over Freedom’s Luis Vargas. pic.twitter.com/Wh1DV4cAan— Mallory Merda (@MalloryMerda) March 6, 2020
He entered the third period with West Chester Henderson’s Killian Delaney deadlocked at 0-0.
Delaney finally broke the tie after managing an escape with 49 seconds remaining before Portilla tallied a takedown just moments later. Then, Portilla got called for a illegal slam, tying the match again at 2-2.
A couple of back points would have given Portilla the win with just moments remaining in the third, but he was denied by the refs circling the mat.
“I was a little pissed, but I was ready to keep going,” Portilla said. “That slam I didn’t think was [an illegal] slam. My knees hit first in my opinion. And those were definitely two backs. I was listening to the ref count, ‘Three, two, one.’ But it doesn’t matter — I won, and I had fun and I’m placing.”
“I thought that the slam call at the end was close, and I thought the kid tried to roll through it instead of bracing like normal,” Wilson said. “If we could have braced like normal, we could have returned him to the mat, and match would end and he would have won. I thought we had two back points at the end, but I definitely think that’s a quality official that was out there calling it. And that’s what wrestling is, they see what they see.”
You have free articles remaining.
Portilla got his points in the end with a takedown in sudden victory for the 4-2 win, and a shot at his hardware.
PIAA Wrestling: Carlisle's hopes for Class 3A medal rest, again, on injured Colton Zimmerman, senior Rafael Portilla
And that, to Portilla, Wilson and the program, is all that matters.
“Since I lost my first match yesterday, I’ve just been treating everyone like it’s my last one since it could be,” Portilla said. “I’m just having fun being as aggressive as I can. My match was intense, and I thought I won a few times, but the refs disagreed. I just kept going and kept pushing through it, just having fun.”
Colton Zimmerman picked up a fifth-place finish last season — Carlisle’s first podium finish since 2014 — but will not join Portilla during Saturday’s Parade of Champions.
After suffering a knee injury in Thursday’s 160-pound first round, Zimmerman hobbled through two tough matches Friday. He easily rolled past Holidaysburg’s Campbell Walls with a 12-4 major decision.
160 consolations: @herd_wrestling’s Colton Zimmerman takes care of business with a 12-4 major over Holidaysburg’s Campbell Walls. pic.twitter.com/wsaDeubVJt— Mallory Merda (@MalloryMerda) March 6, 2020
However, in the match he needed to win to get a second medal, his knee flared up again. Battling against Susquehannock’s Colby Romjue, Zimmerman found himself in a hole after Romjue tallied a takedown. That was enough for Zimmerman to call injury time, his face twisting in pain as he sat on the mat with his wrapped knee outstretched.
“I think if we didn’t hurt our knee [Thursday] we’d probably beat the kid from Owen J. Roberts [Connor Quinn] in that match,” Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said. “But that’s the way it worked out, and that’s how it is.
“It’s tough with the knee injury and Colton keeps wrestling, and Colby is a really great wrestler.”
Shortly after Zimmerman squared up again, Romjue charged at him, taking him down to the mat and pinning Zimmerman in 1:33.
This isn’t the first time Zimmerman had battled an injury in the postseason. Last year, Zimmerman wrestled through a torn labrum all season. Thursday night, the junior said the burst bursa sac he thought he had was simply another injury to overcome like a year ago. But this one was too much.
“Had shoulder surgery last year and got up to well over 200 pounds, and for him to be able to cut back down to 160 and make it to the blood round, I think it says a lot about him,” Wilson said. “He’s not happy, and that’s a good thing.”
Masters of the mat: Building a state wrestling powerhouse takes great coaching, great wrestlers and great youth programs
Masters of the mat: Determining what teams and districts owned the show during the 2010s in the PIAA wrestling championships
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda