PIAA Wrestling: Carlisle's Rafael Portilla finally gets his medal after long wait; Colton Zimmerna's injury too much

Portilla resumes his medal run Saturday morning in the consolation fourth round against Connellsville’s Jace Ross at 9 a.m.

Portilla secured his coveted hardware in entertaining fashion on Day 2.

His first consolation match against Freedom’s Luis Vargas was easy enough with a 7-2 decision, but his second match was much more interesting.

He entered the third period with West Chester Henderson’s Killian Delaney deadlocked at 0-0.

Delaney finally broke the tie after managing an escape with 49 seconds remaining before Portilla tallied a takedown just moments later. Then, Portilla got called for a illegal slam, tying the match again at 2-2.

A couple of back points would have given Portilla the win with just moments remaining in the third, but he was denied by the refs circling the mat.

“I was a little pissed, but I was ready to keep going,” Portilla said. “That slam I didn’t think was [an illegal] slam. My knees hit first in my opinion. And those were definitely two backs. I was listening to the ref count, ‘Three, two, one.’ But it doesn’t matter — I won, and I had fun and I’m placing.”