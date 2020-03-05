PIAA Wrestling: Carlisle's hopes for Class 3A medal rest, again, on injured Colton Zimmerman, senior Rafael Portilla

But Zimmerman will have to match or surpass his own feat in a similar fashion to last year.

A sophomore a year ago, Zimmerman battled a torn labrum all season, then wrestled back after a quarterfinal pin to finish fifth. This time, Zimmerman will have to do it with a different injury and after losing in the first round, meaning two wins are needed to get on the podium.

Zimmerman said he popped the bursa sac in his left knee during his 6-5 first-round loss to Owen J. Roberts’ Connor Quinn; he said he had a similar injury a few weeks ago and knows how sore it can get.

“We came down on that scramble in the first, and I felt it just inflame,” Zimmerman said.

“When I’m up on my feet [it feels better]. Right now, it’s hard to move because it’s fresh. I popped it a few weeks ago, and it just feels better being on my feet than on my knee.”

Zimmerman said the injury made the final minutes tough. Wilson wasn’t sure what kind of impact it had on the junior.

Quinn’s propensity to roll in an attempt to escape from bottom may have posed more of a tactical challenge than the injured knee for Zimmerman, who Wilson called “a black and white wrestler.”