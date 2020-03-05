PIAA Wrestling: Carlisle's hopes for Class 3A medal rest, again, on injured Colton Zimmerman, senior Rafael Portilla

HERSHEY — Colton Zimmerman will have to do it the hard way.
He’s one of Carlisle’s two remaining wrestlers at the PIAA Class 3A Individual Wrestling Championships, having dropped to the 160-pound consolation bracket Thursday evening at Hershey’s Giant Center.
The day involved two bouts in three hours, a 1-1 record, an injured knee and a long road back to the podium.
He and senior Rafael Portilla, a 120-pounder who has qualified for states four times but has yet to bring home hardware, still have a shot to give the Thundering Herd state medals in consecutive years
“We’re not a powerhouse program,” Herd head coach Joe Wilson said. “We’re not Nazareth, we’re not Bethlehem Catholic, Central Dauphin or Cumberland Valley. So, anytime that Carlisle can put a kid on a podium, it’s a big deal for us.”
Zimmerman, who finished fifth at 152 a year ago in his first season with the Herd, is trying to become one of a handful of wrestlers in the program to win multiple state medals.
The last was the Carlisle’s winningest wrestler Jayshon Wilson, who claimed four state medals from 2008-11 during his 151 career victories, capped by his bronze at 145 as a senior. Jayshon Wilson was inducted into Carlisle’s Wrestling Hall of Fame in December.
But Zimmerman will have to match or surpass his own feat in a similar fashion to last year.
A sophomore a year ago, Zimmerman battled a torn labrum all season, then wrestled back after a quarterfinal pin to finish fifth. This time, Zimmerman will have to do it with a different injury and after losing in the first round, meaning two wins are needed to get on the podium.
PIAA Individual Wrestling: Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman wins first state medal for the program since 2014
Zimmerman said he popped the bursa sac in his left knee during his 6-5 first-round loss to Owen J. Roberts’ Connor Quinn; he said he had a similar injury a few weeks ago and knows how sore it can get.
“We came down on that scramble in the first, and I felt it just inflame,” Zimmerman said.
“When I’m up on my feet [it feels better]. Right now, it’s hard to move because it’s fresh. I popped it a few weeks ago, and it just feels better being on my feet than on my knee.”
Zimmerman said the injury made the final minutes tough. Wilson wasn’t sure what kind of impact it had on the junior.
Quinn’s propensity to roll in an attempt to escape from bottom may have posed more of a tactical challenge than the injured knee for Zimmerman, who Wilson called “a black and white wrestler.”
“He’s straight ahead, he’s aggressive like that,” Wilson said. “The kids that get in the grey area and they’re rolling, he has trouble with.”
160: @herd_wrestling's Colton Zimmerman vs. Owen J. Roberts' Connor Quinn.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 5, 2020
6-5 loss drops last year's fifth-place medalist, Zimmerman, into consys. Got his knee tweaked late and that seemed to impact him. This last escape wasn't enough. pic.twitter.com/IiKnTYozYL
Zimmerman’s goal was to make the final, but he didn’t linger long on the missed opportunity. He said he’s simply focusing on bronze now and “a lot of guys here in the bracket are seniors, so I might as well just upset some seniors.”
His first consolation match of the tournament will be against Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls. Zimmerman will have company when 3A restarts Friday at 2:15 with quarterfinals and second round consolations.
Portilla shook off a preliminary round loss to beat New Oxford’s Andrew Christie 4-2 with a second-period reverse and third-period takedown. Next up is Bethlehem Freedom’s Luis Vargas.
A couple 120 consolations. @herd_wrestling's Rafael Portilla works a reverse and takedown for a 4-2 win. And @CVSDeagles' Ruston Dzielak is still alive after a 7-3 victory. pic.twitter.com/9eprMggZ97— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 6, 2020
Mixed bag for CV
It was an up and down start for Cumberland Valley.
Ruston Dzielak earned his 100th career win during wrestlebacks, ensuring at least one more day of his career. And Jake Lucas grinded out a 195-pound victory to make Friday’s quarters.
But 113-pound championship contender Ben Monn was one of the day’s big surprises — upset 3-2 in the first round by Hempfield Area’s Ethan Berginc. And Dontey Rogan’s season ended with a consolation loss at 220.
Berginc locked up Monn, who came in with a pair of sixth-place finishes at Hershey the previous two years, and Monn was never able to get a clean shot off.
113: Our first big upset of the day. @CVSDeagles' Ben Monn gets bottled up in a 3-2 loss to Hempfield Area's Ethan Berginc. This was supposed to be a big weekend for Monn, now he must find a way to regroup from this and make the best of his last run after consecutive 6ths here. pic.twitter.com/mKwhQkBTgD— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 5, 2020
The Eagles senior was one of the 113 championship contenders along with Franklin Regional junior Carter Dibert, but he will not get that chance after an early exit from the championship rounds.
Lucas gave the Eagles hope for gold, though, with a sudden-victory 3-1 win on a firm shot to Kisk’s Brayden Roscosky’s midsection that he was able to finish off.
It was arguably Lucas’s toughest challenge this season. A contender at 195, he opened immediately with Roscosky, the state’s fourth-ranked wrestler at that weight.
“I knew I kind of had a tough draw in that situation, I had the No. 4 kid in the state first round,” Lucas said. “But I think that was a great one to start out with and is gonna keep the ball rolling from here.
“I haven’t wrestled a kid of that caliber and that high rank at all season, so it feels good beating a kid that early in this tournament.”
195: @CVSDeagles' Jake Lucas vs. Kiski's Brayden Roscosky.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 6, 2020
Lucas survives a stiff challenge from the No. 4 kid in the state right out the gate, coming up clutch with the late shot to win 3-1. Gives CV it's only quarterfinalist in four tries tonight. pic.twitter.com/1NPer0Vbmy
Dzielak will have a memory to cling to in his first and only state appearance, picking up a career milestone in a 7-3 win over Wyoming Valley West’s Cadden Kucek in the 120 consolation first round.
“It’s exciting,” Dzielak said.
“I think this was probably the second or third tournament where we’ve brought the 100 signs and it didn’t happen, so it’s like last chance. So I wanted to get it.”
A tough day elsewhere
Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis (113) and Red Land’s Bryce Brennan (132) joined Lucas as Cumberland County’s only quarterfinalists in 3A.
Lewis advanced by way of 12-6 decision over Central Mountain’s Derek Keen. He’ll face Boyertown’s Julien Maldonado next.
113 1R: @CedarCliff_AD's Aiden Lewis vs. Central Mountain's Derek Keen.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 5, 2020
Lewis fell behind 2-0, but he gets a couple tilts to get back in control, wins 12-6. pic.twitter.com/t2LSziWvI6
Brennan’s shot in sudden victory landed him a 3-1 win over Kennett’s Trent Kochersperger. He’ll face Greater Latrobe’s Gabe Willochell next.
132: @RedLand_AD's Bryce Brennan vs. Kennett's Trent Kochersperger.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 5, 2020
Took more than 3 periods, but Brennan bides his time and lands the takedown he needs for a 3-1 win. Advances to tomorrow's quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/j6IyY8sEiw
Of the area’s 11 state qualifiers, three are in the quarterfinals and five are still alive in consolations.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520