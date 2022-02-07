PIAA Wrestling: Canon-McMillan tops Cumberland Valley in team tournament preliminary round

Two of the better wrestling schools in Pennsylvania, year after year, found themselves squaring off in the in the preliminary round of the PIAA Team Wrestling Tournament Monday at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome. Canon-McMillan jumped out quickly with two falls, and the host Eagles never recovered, falling 44-14 in the early elimination round.

The win moves the Big Macs (12-5), the No. 4 team from District 7, to Thursday’s first round at the Giant Center against Bethlehem Catholic.

“We started out ranked ninth in the WPIAL, and to finish fourth is a climb for us,” said Big Mac coach Brian Krenzelak. “We told the kids to enjoy the trip and the moment. In team states, it is always good to get a win to start the match, and the kids appear to feed off that. We have the utmost respect for the Cumberland Valley program and former coach Dave Heckard.”

The match started at 189, and the Eagles’ Mitchell Strous appeared to attempt a throw that didn’t get far enough, and he ended up on his back as a fall victim to Matt Furman at the 39-second mark.

Geno Calgaro worked his way through and picked up a fall against Braylon Stair at the 4:46 mark, giving the Big Macs a 12-0 start and the Eagles a very steep hole to climb out of.

Luka Bevilacqua got CV rolling at 285 with a solid 4-2 win over Mason Williams, cutting the deficit to 12-3.

Cumberland Valley (17-6), the No. 3 seed from District 3 finished, saw its team season come to a close, but now starts preparations for the individual season. The Eagles got wins from Jasiah Whitcomb, a 7-1 winner over Mikhail Krenzelak, a Gabe Belga tech fall (23-7, 5:16), and a 10-5 win by Anthony Bruscino at 160.

“We made some mistakes today, but it was a good learning experience for our wrestlers,” said Eagles first-year coach Billy Chamberlain. “We can get back in the locker room this week to prepare for sectionals and talk about the mistakes and hopefully our youngsters can learn from them. Canon-McMillan is a good team. We wrestled our ninth match in 13 days, and we are missing some kids, and we are beat up. We can use this as a growing moment to understand when you need to grind things out, you have to find it within you to find a way. Gabe (Belga) is going after it, and he looks good right now.”

“I really want to give a shout out to our 140 (138) pounder, Josiah Gardner, who has been battling a shoulder problem for about a month now,” Krenzelak said. “He didn’t take any injury time despite the pain and ended up picking up a fall for us.”

