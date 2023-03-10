HERSHEY — Noah Doi crouched down and slapped the mat on the Giant Center floor with both hands. The Camp Hill sophomore had just guaranteed himself a state wrestling medal at 133 pounds in the “blood round” of the PIAA Class 2A championships just after noon Friday at the Giant Center, defeating Cambridge Springs’ Brody Beck 11-3 in the third round of consolations.

Doi will wrestle for seventh place after dropping a 5-3 decision to Benton’s Dylan Granahan in the fourth round of consolations Friday night. Trinity’s Will Detar (107 pounds) and Jagger Gray (160) will also wrestle for medals during Saturday’s 2 p.m. Class 2A finals. Their placement matches were determined in Friday’s late round.

“I’ve put in so much hard work over the offseason,” Doi said. “Every day, we’re in the room, putting in our best efforts, staying after practice, getting in my shots. It just feels amazing to finally achieve this goal of mine.”

After dropping his preliminary-round match Thursday, Doi won three straight consolation bouts to reserve space on the medal stand. He scored the first takedown with 33 seconds left in the first period against Beck and stretched the lead to 6-1 by the end of the second period.

“I know that if I get my offensive game right,” Doi said, “and I can take all these shots and score points, then I’ll be able to comfortably wrestle in the match the way I want to wrestle.”

Doi put himself in a position to become Camp Hill’s first state wrestling medalist since Luca Colestock, who finished fourth in 2018.

“We only have a handful of state placers in Camp Hill history,” Doi said, “and it’s really cool because the Camp Hill community kind of surround the wrestling community and aids us and supports us a lot, which is really nice.”

Trinity duo advances

Detar guaranteed himself a medal at 107 with a 6-0 win over Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner in Friday morning’s quarterfinals. He dropped into the consolation bracket after an 8-5 loss to Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy in the semifinals.

Gray lost his quarterfinal 7-1 to Conneaut’s Collin Hearn but came back with a 5-2 decision over Tussey Mountain’s Ezra Masood and a 3-0 decision over West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk.

