PIAA Wrestling: Boiling Springs sends four to super regional; Camp Hill's Christian Doi wins lone local gold in Class 2A southeast regional

For the second straight week, Boiling Springs didn't have a single champion crowned.
But the Bubblers still had plenty of success qualifying wrestlers to the next stage of the postseason.
Four of the team's five wrestlers medaled Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional Individual Wrestling Championships at CD East, all earning a berth in next week's PIAA East Super Regional, which will be held at Pottsville's Martz Hall.
Sophomore Michael Duggan was the top Bubbler on the day, finishing with a 152-pound silver medal after losing for the second week in a row to Hamburg's Dalton Gimbor in a final, this time by a 6-4 decision.
Eli Crum (160) ended his day with a win, beating Saucon Valley's Liam Scrivanich by fall in 2:18 for bronze.
And fourth-place medals went to Eli Bounds (126) and Raif Barber (113). Bounds fought back after a semifinal loss to Camp Hill's Christian Doi, then lost in the bronze-medal match 6-2 to Notre Dame-Green Pond's Evan Maag. And Barber had the hardest route, dropping his first-round bout by a 9-7 decision only to Conwell Egan's Charlie Robson. The two met again for bronze, with Robson again winning 4-2.
Camp Hill had a better day in the regional, sending both wrestlers onto the next stage.
Doi earned three decision victories to win the 126-pound gold, capping the day with a hard-fought 4-3 win over West Perry's Nolen Zeigler.
His teammate, Sean Getty, overcame a first-round major decision loss to win bronze with a 2-1 victory over West Perry's Tyler Wonders.
And Trinity still has one wrestler left, with Tucker Paynter hanging on in 160 for a fifth-place medal and a regional spot. He beat Newport's Will Davis 9-2 for the final spot.
That means seven of the Sentinel-area's nine wrestlers that wrestled Saturday qualified for the super regional. Four wrestlers in each weight class in super regionals will qualify for the state championships March 12.
Notre Dame-Green Pond won the team title by a wide margin, with 151 points, nearly 90 more than second-place Saucon Valley. The Bubblers came in fourth with 56 points.
