PIAA Wrestling: Boiling Springs Michael Duggan finishes 3rd in Class 2A

HERSHEY – Michael Duggan dragged the weight of added expectations throughout the high school wrestling season. After finishing third in the state as a sophomore, he navigated the highs and lows of a junior-year grind in the shadow of the high standards he had set for himself.

But when he made the final few steps of his junior season Saturday, ascending the podium at the south end of the Giant Center, he felt a sense of calm wash over him with another Class 2A bronze medal hanging from his neck.

“Holding myself up to that third-place standard,” Duggan said, “it was just negative. It was tearing me down when I was wrestling. But I battled through that during the postseason. I ended up just relaxing and going out and just wrestling my matches.”

Those matches included a 2-0 decision Saturday against Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price for Class 2A bronze at 152 highlighted Saturday’s performances for Sentinel area wrestlers.

Also in Class 2A Saturday, Duggan’s Boiling Springs teammate, Eli Bounds, finished seventh at 126 pounds, and Trinity’s Major Lewis finished seventh at 106.

In Class 3A, Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino and Northern's Cole Bartram dropped into seventh-place matches and settled for eighth. Frontino suffered a 2-1 loss to Lebanon's Griffin Gonzalez on a last-second takedown at 152, and Bartram dropped a 6-2 decision to Armstrong's Connor Jacobs.

“I’m happy with a third-place finish,” Duggan said. “Obviously, I want to be a state champion, so I’m not satisfied, but that’s a goal I’m going to work toward.”

Duggan’s state-title hopes ended Friday with a loss to eventual-champion Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills in the quarterfinals, but Duggan bounced back with consolation victories over Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross (pin, 4:10), Grove City’s Hunter Hohman (9-7) and Montgomery’s Devon Deem (5-2) to clinch a berth in Friday’s bronze-medal bout.

“Truthfully, I think yesterday’s matches were the best matches I wrestled, probably, in my whole career,” he said. “Those were matches where I just let it fly. I had no mental anything going on. I was just ready. I was relaxed. I went out and took care of business.”

The momentum carried into Saturday’s medal round. After a tentative start, Duggan scored a second-period reversal and rode out the advantage to bronze.

“I think I wrestled tough,” he said. “I faced a lot of adversity throughout the season with losing and things that just wouldn’t go my way. I think I definitely battled back mentally, and I think this whole postseason, every single tournament – sectionals, districts, regionals, states – I wrestled well and made improvements every single week.”

Bounds bounces back

For Bounds, Saturday’s 5-4 decision over Burgettstown’s Gaven Suica in the seventh-place bout offered closure after the junior suffered a 4-3 setback to Fort LeBoeuf’s Jojo Przybycien in Friday’s fourth round of consolations.

“I took my loss, in all honestly, a little bit harder than I wanted to,”Bounds said. “I knew that, of all my matches, I treated the one that I lost yesterday almost as if it was my last match of the season because I knew that would have determined placing higher or placing lower altogether”

But the junior reset and focused on taking seventh place and making sure he didn’t settle for eighth.

“Despite that being only one place,” Bounds said, “it makes a world of a difference for me because I couldn’t have done any better. Seventh is what I was going for, and seventh is what I got. Despite being disappointed overall with not getting higher, I’m proud of myself for what I was able to accomplish.”

Bounds did so by jumping to a 3-0 lead in the second period with an escape and the first of his two takedowns in the bout.

“If you’re the first person to take the shot,” he said, “it changes the whole pace of the match. It makes the opponent worry about his leg defense vs. my leg defense, and you can work more and more from there on out.”

Suica charged back with a pair of escape points in the third period and a takedown with 10 seconds remaining, but Bounds held on to reach his goal for the day.

Lewis caps season

Like Bounds, Lewis set his goals high for the tournament. Moving to Pennsylvania from Virginia in eighth grade with wrestling aspirations, the Trinity junior looked forward to erasing a disappointing sophomore campaign with a splash on the Giant Center mats. He finished his first foray into Pennsylvania’s state tournament brackets with a 2-0 decision over Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius in the seventh-place bout at 106.

“After not having the best freshman and sophomore seasons, this was a goal for me,” Lewis said of grabbing a state medal. “Obviously, I wanted to finish higher, but it’s a tough bracket with some tough kids in it.”

Lewis said he felt big for his weight for the first time this season, building strength to set up a more offensive approach.

“It feels good,” he said. “I can actually move some kids around and not be thrown around for once.

The strength helped him maneuver out of the bottom position late in the third period of the seventh-place bout and take a lead with 24 seconds remaining.

“He was pretty tough on top,” Lewis said of Brosius, “so I had to find a reversal, and then I just wore him out.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

