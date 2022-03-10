PIAA Wrestling: Boiling Springs' Kobin Karper, Michael Duggan advance to state quarterfinals

HERSHEY – Kobin Karper could feel the anticipation and the nerves when he leaned in for his first-round match at 138 pounds Thursday in his PIAA Championships debut at Hershey’s Giant Center. Wanting to take his shot early, the Boiling Springs senior received a caution warning after lunging a fraction of a second before the referee’s whistle on Mat 3.

But the aggression paid off.

Karper scored a 2-1 decision over Mt. Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo. His teammate Michael Duggan earned a 2-1 decision over Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price at 152, and the Bubblers’ two ticket to punches to Friday morning’s quarterfinals led the local Class 2A contingent on the first day of the state tournament in Hershey.

“Obviously, I’m going to be a little nervous going into my first match,” said Karper, “but I was getting on my attack and getting offensive. That’s all I could really do.”

Karper worked to a quiet but efficient decision in his PIAA debut, scoring an escape point early in the second period and tacking on an additional point on a stalling call against Poklembo.

“It was honestly frustrating a little bit because he wasn’t doing anything. He was hanging on, and I was honestly kind of tiring out a little bit. But I kept looking to my corner, and my coach was telling me to keep on my offense and something good would come.”

After a loss to Saucon Valley’s Ryan Crookham in the PIAA South East Region final Saturday, Karper focused on keeping up the pace while starting from the bottom position. It paid off early in the second round Thursday.

“In my head,” Karper said, “I know that it’s going to be 1-0 no matter what because I’m going to get out. I try to believe that every single time because if I believe I can get out, I will get out. I just need to keep that mentality going.”

The mentality helped Karper seize a lead. After tacking on the stall point, he maintained control. Poklembo refused to open up, but Karper clamped down, holding him down by the ankle as the seconds wound down on the match.

“At the end of the match, he was just going to try to go for something big,” Karper said. “He was just going to get out. So I just decided to be safe and just drop down to the ankles to make sure he doesn’t get out so I could get the win.”

The win grants Karper a quarterfinal matchup with Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce when wrestling resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.

“It was my first match here,” Karper said. “I can’t really be disappointed in myself with a win. But I know I need to step it up the rest of the tournament.”

Duggan digs in

Like Karper, Duggan wanted to keep an aggressive approach in his first-round bout.

“This season, for me,” Duggan said, “I think I kind of let off the gas a little bit. I think I’ve got to get back on staying on the offense. I stopped doing that in the (regional) finals last weekend against Christie. I didn’t really push the action, so I’m learning from these mistakes.”

With his foot on the gas, Duggan looked for an opening. Price resisted through the first two periods but gave the Bubbler junior an opening with about 1:50 left in a scoreless bout.

“I felt his hips come up,” Duggan said, “so if I could jump up, I knew his hips would fall over, and I could collect the legs and get a takedown for the reversal.”

The reversal stood as the only scoring. Duggan rode Price out the rest of the way, staying on top for a final nine-second spurt off a restart to seal the victory.

“I’m usually not a top rider,” Duggan said, “but I felt dominant on top, so I just kept doing it, and it worked out in my favor.”

The 2-0 decision sends Duggan to a quarterfinal match against Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, who won the state’s 113-pound title as a freshman in 2019 and the 132-pound crown last year.

“It’s a big match, obviously, for me,” Duggan said. “People don’t really get many opportunities to compete against the top guy in the country, so I’m grateful for it. I’ve just got to go out and keep pushing the action. Anything can happen.”

The Class 2A consolations are scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.

