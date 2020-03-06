PIAA Wrestling: Boiling Springs freshman Michael Duggan's impressive campaign ends short of Class 2A medal

HERSHEY — Freshman Michael Duggan has shown plenty of promise, but he still has room to grow.
The Boiling Springs rookie wrestler was knocked out of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at Giant Center on Friday morning by Richland's Cooper Warshel 3-1 in the 145-pound consolation round.
The impressive run ends for the only Bubblers representative this season, but according to first-year head coach Trevor Byers, the loss can only make Duggan hungrier for next year.
"We get after it every year — we lift hard, we run hard, we train hard," Byers said. "I know for a fact that he came here confident that he could win. That's what you want in every kid. I don't think we wrestled bad, he just got beat and that's what happens here. Whether you wrestle good or bad, sometimes the score doesn't go your way."
Duggan showed off his ceiling during the postseason, beating Newport's Dorian Gonzalez in impressive fashion during the District 3 semifinals. But he lost in the championship to later that day to Hamburg's Bailey Gimbor.
The past four weeks could be just a taste of the next three years for the youngest brother of a strong wrestling bloodline.
"I'm not disappointed [about today], but I am disappointed," Byers said. "Do I think Michael wrestled three great matches? Yeah, I do. Part of growing for him is understanding what we need to fix to get better. … I already have an agenda for this offseason and I think that's what's going to make the difference for his next year. Next year, it starts right now. He'll be in the weight room next week, he'll be in the wrestling room next week — it doesn't stop. That's how we run our program, and I've believed in that for years."
