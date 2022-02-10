PIAA Wrestling: Boiling Springs builds momentum, defeats Forest Hills in team tournament opener

HERSHEY — Boiling Springs was riding a wave of momentum against Forest Hills in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships Thursday evening, and the Bubblers’ Jackson Mentzer did not want it to break on his watch when he stepped on Mat 2 at the Giant Center for the 120-pound bout.

Mentzer fell behind the Rangers’ Brevin Michuk 2-1 through one period, but gained control in the second, scoring on a reversal and registering a pin at 2:29 and maintaining the momentum for Boiling Springs, which won six straight bouts before forfeiting the final contest of a 34-22 victory.

The win vaults the Bubblers (18-2) into a quarterfinal-round match scheduled for noon Friday against Saucon Valley, the District 11 runner-up that defeated Boiling Springs 46-21 at Northern Lebanon’s Berserker Duals Jan. 22.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Boiling Springs coach Trevor Byers said. “I think we can win a couple that we lost. We’ll see what happens.”

In order to get to a point where they could avenge their first loss of the season, the Bubblers had to bounce back from their season’s second setback, a 37-26 loss to Bishop McDevitt in the District 3 team title match Saturday.

“After a loss, our kids get it,” Byers said, “They know that you come back, you get on the horse and ride.”

Among the riders was Mentzer.

“A lot of the guys were disappointed,” the sophomore said of Saturday. “We wanted to try and prove ourselves a little bit. We just came out ready to wrestle.”

So did Forest Hills. The District 6 champion Rangers (14-4) built a 13-3 lead through the first four bouts Thursday, starting with Owen Teeter’s 9-7 decision over Ean Wilson in the opening bout at 145 pounds, and Tye Templeton capped the run with an 11-2 major decision over Deion White. In the middle, the Bubblers forfeited the 152-pound bout sending Michael Duggan up to 160, where he earned a 7-2 decision over Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn.

“We had to get at least one win in the first four (matches),” Byers said, “and that’s what we did. And that’s what got things going.”

After the Bubblers’ Collin Neal picked up a 10-5 decision at 189, Jacob Scott fell behind the Rangers’ Kirk Bearjar but limited the damage to a 5-0 decision at 215.

“Jacob Scott wrestled Bearjar really, really well,” Byers said. “Only giving up a 5-0 decision there, I thought that was really good. … He went out and did his job.”

From there, the Bubblers took over.

Julyan Dodson pinned Forest Hills’ Dalton Gable in the heavyweight bout. Luke Magnani and Raif Barber earned a major decision and a pin, giving the Bubblers their first lead of the night and sending Mentzer to the mat with a chance to keep the ball rolling.

“I was a little nervous at the start,” Mentzer said. “It was a close match. We were going on a heavy winning streak, and I just wanted to carry it on, see what I could do, and I ended up sticking him.”

In the next bout, at 126, Eli Bounds sealed the win, and a spot in the quarterfinals, for Boiling Springs, with a 5-1 decision over Hunter Forcellini.

“There was a lot of good wrestling,” Byers said, “on both sides.”

