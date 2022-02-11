PIAA Wrestling: Boiling Springs bounces back in consolations, sets up Saturday showdown with West Perry

HERSHEY — Three District 3 schools lost quarterfinal matches in the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling tournament Saturday, but all three bounced back with consolation-round victories later in the proceedings in the double-elimination tournament. That includes Boiling Springs, which rebounded from a 42-12 quarterfinal loss to Saucon Valley to defeat Burrell 33-19.

It sets up a Saturday morning match against Mid-Penn Colonial and District 3 rival West Perry, which won a consolation match Friday against Faith Christian 30-29 to set up the third clash between the Bubblers and Mustangs in 14 days.

“It’s the same as always,” said Boiling Springs coach Trevor Byers. “We have to get after it. We’re tough. They’re tough. It’s going to be a fight, and it’ll come down to who wants it the most. [Assistant coach Chaz Sheaffer] just walked by, their coach. And he let me know that it’s Round 3.”

Round 3, scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Giant Center, gives the Bubblers (19-3) a chance to defeat the Mustangs for the third time this season. Boiling Springs topped West Perry 43-23 in a Mid-Penn Colonial match Jan. 29 and followed it up with a 31-25 victory in the District 3 quarterfinals four days later. Both matches were held in Boiling Springs' gym.

“The bottom line is that they’re good and we’re good,” Byers said. “There are no matchup secrets or anything like that. They know what we’re going to do, and I know what they’re going to do.”

In order to advance to Saturday, the Bubblers won four of the final six bouts against the Buccaneers (12-7), the WPIAL runners-up.

The decisive stretch began with Julyan Dodson’s fiery 7-1 decision over the Buccaneers’ Luke Boylan in a 285-pound bout that ended with Dodson sporting a bloody nose and both wrestlers wearing their frustrations after six tense minutes.

“I didn’t like the chippiness,” said Byers, who credited the officials with making sure cooler heads prevailed. “That’s not us. We wrestle hard. We wrestle physical, but we don’t wrestle chippy. But it was on both sides.”

Before the emotions simmered, Dodson took a 4-0 lead with a takedown and a near fall after Boylan missed a shot toward the middle of the period.

“The game plan was just to wear him out,” said Burrell coach Josh Shields. “We wanted a 0-0 first period. He ended up taking a bad shot against a kid that weighs 40 more pounds than him. (Dodson’s) fresh, and he’s a good wrestler, and he made him pay for it.”

Dodson scored another takedown and an escape in the third period.

“I knew that the team needed the points,” he said. “It’s a big tournament. I was just trying to go out and get as many points as I could.”

Dodson’s decision, and a one-point deduction from the Buccaneers for unsportsmanlike conduct, boosted the Boiling Springs lead from 16-12 to 19-11. Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani and Raif Barber followed up with a pin at 106 and a tech fall at 113 to push the lead to 19 with three bouts left.

“We needed to wrestle a perfect match,” Shields said. “We made some moves in the lineup, and it really didn’t work out in our favor, particularly up top.”

Earlier in the match, Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan pinned Burrell’s Stephen Hasson at 152, and Collin Neal pinned Burrell’s Cameron Martin at 189. The Bubblers also got a major decision from Kobin Karper in the opening bout at 138 and a decision from Eli Bounds at 126. Boiling Springs’ only loss in the five-bout stretch from 285 through 126 was a 12-0 major decision setback for Jackson Mentzer against Burrell sophomore Cooper Harnack, who mined a silver medal as a freshman in the individual state tournament last year. Byers praised Mentzer’s resilience.

“I think we’re wrestling tough,” Byers said. “We’re getting fundamentally more sound, making right decisions, stuff like that.”

Those decisions have the Bubblers eyeing the medal stand as they return for the third round of consolations alongside West Perry and District 3 champion Bishop McDevitt. A win over West Perry would advance them to the fourth round scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, where they could earn a berth in the third-place match scheduled for 1 p.m.

“It’s win or go home,” Byers said. “I told them, ‘If you want to go home, we’ll go home. If you want to win, that means you’ve got to show up and wrestle.'”

