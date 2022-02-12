PIAA Wrestling: Boiling Springs battles to 4th place in Class 2A team championships

HERSHEY – The physical and emotional demands of wrestling five matches in just over 24 hours weighted on Boiling Springs as the team fought its way through the consolation bracket of the PIAA Class 2A Team Championships. The Bubblers wrestled three matches on Mat 1 as Saturday morning turned into Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center, finishing 2-1 in a journey that culminated with a 38-17 loss to Chestnut Ridge in the third-place match.

But after spilling their sweat and energy, the Bubblers gravitated toward the edge of the adjacent mat like moths toward a flame, watching the final moments of Saucon Valley’s electric 29-22 victory over Notre Dame Green Pond in the Class 2A title tilt. For as much as they expelled in their team tournament journey and a dual-meet season that finished with a 28-4 record, a second-place finish in the District 3 tournament and a state fourth-place trophy, the Bubblers gained just as much by absorbing the postseason atmosphere

“This is an experience that, once they have it, they’ll always want it,” said Boiling Springs coach Trevor Byers. “For the seniors, it’s kind of a sad thing, but for the underclassmen, they’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

A day for Boiling Springs that ended with fourth-place laurels and prime seating for a state-championship upset began with a tense 29-25 third-round consolation win over West Perry. The Bubblers had bested the Mustangs 43-27 in the regular season Jan. 29 and 31-25 in the Feb 2 District 3 semifinals. West Perry narrowed the margin even more in Round 3 Saturday, but Boiling Springs never trailed. The Bubblers built a 19-0 lead through six bouts with decisions from Eli Bounds (126 pounds), Sawyer Young (132), Kobin Karper (138), Ean Wilson (145) and Jaydan Barrick (160), and a major decision from Micahel Duggan at 152. A Collin Neal major decision at 189 and Luke Magnani’s win by forfeit at 106 gave the Bubblers the insurance they needed while the Mustangs (21-7) stormed back over the final seven bouts with pins from Justice Hockenberry-Folk (160), Loyal Carver (215) and Brad Morrison (285), a major decision from Deven Jackson (113) and a Jackson Rush decision (120).

“I’ll tell you what,” Byers said. “I’m glad we don’t have to wrestle them again.”

Back-to-back pins from Wilson and Duggan gave the Bubblers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 30-25 win over Benton in the fourth round of consolations.

“I was on top,” Duggan said of his victory over Remington Morrow at 152, “and I ended up getting in a bundle, and I ended up just pulling him over and getting the pin. That was great momentum for our team, and that got the ball rolling. It was a great win for us.”

The Tigers (20-3) pulled to within two points at 21-19 after Andrew Wolfe’s late takedown turned into a pin against Bubbler heavyweight Julyan Dodson, but Magnani and Barber put the match away with a decision at 106 and a pin at 113, securing a berth in the third-place match for the second straight year.

Duggan continued the momentum against Chestnut Ridge, earning an 8-5 decision over the Lions’ Jackson Moyer to give the Bubblers an 8-6 lead and collect the 100th varsity win of his career.

“There’s no better place to get your 100th win than here,” Duggan said, “but I’m just very happy for my team. We all wrestled really, really hard.”

Elsewhere in the Boiling Springs lineup, Dodson earned a first-period pin, Karper opened the match with a tech fall, and Neal won by decision. But the Lions (20-1), won the final five bouts to clinch third place for the fourth time in five years.

“I feel like every kid on our team, at the end of this tournament, they all got better,” Byers said. “I thought Jackson Mentzer wrestled amazing. I thought Jaydan Barrick wrestled amazing. They had a great tournament. At the end of the day, our team got better.”

And as the team transitions into the individual postseason – which is scheduled to begin with section tournaments Friday and Saturday – the Boiling Springs look to build on what they accomplished, and what they absorbed, on the Giant Center floor Saturday.

“For our team, it’s a big confidence-builder for the postseason,” Duggan said. “I feel like we all have so much potential. We just have to keep the momentum up.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

