PIAA Wrestling

PIAA Wrestling: 15 Sentinel area wrestlers open state tournament Thursday

Fifteen local wrestlers begin their quest for state medals Thursday when the PIAA Championships kick off at Hershey’s Giant Center with Class 2A and Class 3A preliminary and first-round matches, followed by the first round of consolation matches.

The three-day tournament continues with consolations, quarterfinals and Class 2A semifinals Friday, and Class 3A semifinals and all finals and place matches Saturday.

Here are some notes on each local wrestler in the tournament.

Class 3A

District 3 Sectional Wrestling 4.jpg

Northern's Rocco Fratelli, back, rolls Chambersburg's Luke Mentzer on to his back during their 126 pound match on Saturday in the District 3 sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg High School

ROCCO FRATELLI

School: Northern

Weight class: 120

2021-22 record: 35-6

Path to states: Fratelli won the section tournament and battled back from a quarterfinal loss to finish third at districts.

Opening opponent: Bethlehem Freedom’s Christian Horvath (35-8) in the preliminary round.

Notes: As a freshman last year, Fratelli went 0-2 at 106 in the PIAA’s west super region.

District 3 Sectional Wrestling 8.jpg

Cumberland Valley's Gabe Belga, right, struggles to break free from the grip of Shippensburg Dominic Frontino during their 152 pound match on Saturday in the District 3 sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg High School

DOMINIC FRONTINO

School: Shippensburg

Weight class: 152

2021-22 record: 19-1

Path to states: The junior won a sectional title and reached the regional final, where he lost a 1-0 decision to Dallastown’s Caden Dobbins.

Opening opponent: Bethlehem Catholic’s Jake Dailey (15-5) in the first round.

Notes: Frontino, now a three-time state qualifier, missed the first month of the season with a knee injury. He bowed out with an 0-2 record in last year’s west super region at 138.

COLE BARTRAM

School: Northern

Weight class: 172

2021-22 record: 29-5

Path to states: Bartram finished third at the regional tournament after winning a sectional crown.

Opening opponent: Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs (30-7) in the preliminary round.

Notes: Before a 6-5 loss to Manheim Township’s Kevin Olavarria in the regional tournament, Bartram had won his previous 14 matches, 12 of them by pin.

District 3 Sectional Wrestling 10.jpg

Chambersburg's Diesel Koser, top, looks for a weakness in Aiden Hight during their 189 pound match on Saturday in the District 3 sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg High School

DIESEL KOSER

School: Shippensburg

Weight class: 189

2021-22 record: 31-9

Path to states: The section runner-up finished fourth at the regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Conestoga’s Jake Allred (22-6) in the preliminary round.

Notes: A win in his state-tournament debut would pit Koser against Central Bucks East’s Quinn Collins (39-1), a sixth-place medalist at 215 last year.

District 3 Sectional Wrestling 12.jpg

Carlisle's Layton Schmick, left, controls Central Dauphin East's Mohamed Aly during their 285 pound match on Saturday in the District 3 sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg High School

LAYTON SCHMICK

School: Carlisle

Weight class: 285

2021-22 record: 39-3

Path to states: Schmick won a sectional title and finished third at the regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Easton’s Matthew Cruise (34-6) in the first round.

Notes: Schmick qualified for states last year and went 0-2 in the west super regional. His 31 pins this season set a Carlisle record.

Section wrestling: 9 local wrestlers strike gold, lead charge into districts
District 3 Wrestling: 5 local wrestlers advance to Class 3A state tournament

Class 2A

Carlisle Wrestling Tournament 3.jpg

Trinity's Major Lewis, top, puts his weight on to Susquenita's Kale Quigley as he tries to get his shoulders on the mat during their 106 pound class match in the finals of the 60th Annual Carlisle Wrestling Tournament Saturday night at Carlisle High School.

MAJOR LEWIS

School: Trinity

Weight class: 106

2021-22 record: 36-5

Path to states: The junior earned a silver medal at districts followed by a fourth-place finish at regionals.

Opening opponent: Penns Valley’s Jack Darlingon (33-9) in the preliminary round.

Notes: Lewis cleared a postseason hurdle when he placed at districts for the first time. With a preliminary-round win in his states debut, he would face Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal, a state qualifier last year.

PIAA Regional Wrestling: Boiling Springs' Karper, Duggan take silver; 10 wrestlers advance to state tournament

MARCUS COLSON

School: Camp Hill

Weight class: 120

2021-22 record: 37-8

Path to states: After a fifth-place finish at districts, Colson finished sixth at the regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull (30-6) in the preliminary round.

Notes: Colson is making his PIAA debut as a sophomore. A won would advance him to the first round against Adam Schweitzer of Notre Dame-Green Pond, a seventh-place state medalist last year.

BS BMD 4.jpg

Boiling Springs' Eli Bounds puts Bishop McDevitt's Valor Leynes into a cradle hold during their 126 pound match in the District 3 Class 2A meet on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School

ELI BOUNDS

School: Boiling Springs

Weight class:126

2021-22 record: 37-8

Path to states: Bounds won a district title and finished fourth at regionals.

Opening opponent: Elizabeth Forward’s Dylan Bruce (26-6) in the preliminary round

Notes: Bounds qualified for states and went 0-2 in the east super regional. A win earns him a first-round match against Muncy’s Scott Johnson, last year’s state silver medalist.

NOAH DOI

School: Camp Hill

Weight class: 126

2021-22 record: 39-5

Path to states: The freshman finished third at districts and sixth at regionals.

Opening opponent: South Side’s Timmy Caifrelli (39-5) in the preliminary round.

Notes: Noah’s brother, Christian, qualified for states as a freshman. Noah started his season with 19 straight wins.

Section Wrestling: Boiling Springs sends 13 wrestlers to districts; 4 local wrestlers win titles

CHRISTIAN DOI

School: Camp Hill

Weight class: 132

2021-22 record: 35-2

Path to states: Doi won his first district title and finished third at regionals.

Opening opponent: Benton’s Ethan Kolb (32-11) in the first round.

Notes: Doi’s two losses this season came against Faith Christian’s Max Stein in the regional semifinals and Midd-West’s Connor Heckman in the Dec. 10 Newport Duals.

Carlisle Wrestling Tournament 8.jpg

Boiling Springs' Kobin Karper, top, controls the arm of Conestoga Valley's Keaton Fischer during their 145 pound class match in the finals of the 60th Annual Carlisle Wrestling Tournament Saturday night at Carlisle High School.

KOBIN KARPER

School: Boiling Spings

Weight class: 138

2021-22 record: 38-4

Path to states: After winning a district title, Karper finished second at regionals.

Opening match: Mt. Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo (36-10) in the first round.

Notes: Making his PIAA debut, Karper has only lost to two wrestlers this season – Downingtown West’s Dominic Findora (3A) and twice to Saucon Valley’s Ryan Crookham. He also took an injury default to West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler in the sectional tournament.

BS BMD 6

Boiling Springs' Ean Wilson, top, forces Bishop McDevitt's Jacob Guilfoil on to his back during their 145 pound match in the 2022 District 3 Class 2A team championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

EAN WILSON

School: Boiling Springs

Weight class: 145

2021-22 record: 36-18

Path to states: Wilson’s postseason includes a district title and a sixth-place finish at regionals.

Opening opponent: Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock (32-11) in the preliminary round.

Notes: Another Bubbler making his PIAA debut, the sophomore would face undefeated Ty Watston of Penns Valley in the first round with a win in the preliminaries.

BS WP 9

Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan, left, escapes the grip of West Perry's Joe Saylor during their 152 pound match in a Mid-Penn Colonial meet Saturday at Boiling Springs High School.

MICHAEL DUGGAN

School: Boiling Springs

Weight class: 152

2021-22 record: 43-7

Path to states: A silver medalist at regionals, Duggan also won a district title.

Opening opponent: Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price (30-2) in the first round.

Notes: Duggan struck bronze at states last year. On his last trip to the Giant Center, the junior earned his 100th career victory during the state team tournament.

BS WP 12

West Perry's Quade Boden, bottom, struggles to break free from Boiling Springs' Collin Neal, top, during their 189 pound match in a Mid-Penn Colonial meet Saturday at Boiling Springs High School.

COLLIN NEAL

School: Boiling Springs

Weight class: 189

2021-22 record: 41-15

Path to states: Neal finished third at districts and sixth at regionals.

Opening match: Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Foltz (31-9) in the preliminary round.

Notes: Neal’s first venture into the state individual tournament would include a first-round match against Greenville’s Cole Karpinski, a sixth-place finisher last year with an unblemished record in the 2021-22 season.

TUCKER PAYNTER

School: Trinity

Weight class: 189

2021-22 record: 36-4

Path to states: Paynter finished second at districts and wrestled to a fourth-place finish at the regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Burrell’s Cole Clark (34-15) in the preliminary round.

Notes: Paynter had not lost to a wrestler from Pennsylvania before dropping a last-second 5-3 decision to Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner in the district final. Last year, Paynter went 0-2 in the PIAA east super regional.

