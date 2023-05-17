The PIAA unanimously approved girls wrestling as an official sport Wednesday.

Girls wrestling became eligible to become a PIAA sanctioned sport when it reached the 100-team threshold Feb. 14. After advancing it through the first two readings at previous meetings, the PIAA board of directors voted on the sport’s approval after a third and final reading at its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Pennsylvania joined 37 other states to sponsor girls wrestling as a sport.

Big Spring, Camp Hill, Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs and Carlisle have all endorsed varsity programs for girls wrestling. They are set to compete under PIAA jurisdiction for the first time during the 2023-24 school year.

Girls wrestling became the first sport added by the PIAA since competitive cheer joined the list of sponsored sports in 2012.

