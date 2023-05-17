Sentinel Staff
The PIAA unanimously approved girls wrestling as an official sport Wednesday.
Girls wrestling became eligible to become a PIAA sanctioned sport when it reached the 100-team threshold Feb. 14. After advancing it through the first two readings at previous meetings, the PIAA board of directors voted on the sport’s approval after a third and final reading at its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Pennsylvania joined 37 other states to sponsor girls wrestling as a sport.
Big Spring, Camp Hill, Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs and Carlisle have all endorsed varsity programs for girls wrestling. They are set to compete under PIAA jurisdiction for the first time during the 2023-24 school year.
Girls wrestling became the first sport added by the PIAA since competitive cheer joined the list of sponsored sports in 2012.
Photos: Boiling Springs at Camp Hill girls wrestling
Boiling Springs' Emily Dolan, top, works to get the pin against Camp Hill's Kiara Vilanova Medina during a match in the inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill prepares to take on Boiling Springs in its inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Giana Demoulin, right, tries to gain side control of Boiling Springs' Kendall Snyder during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Emalee Sabo, bottom, works to keep shoulder off the mat as Boiling Springs' Hailey Thumma applies pressure during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, front, rolls to try and break free from Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover controls her wrists during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover, top, tries to gain leg control on Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, bottom, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover, top, controls Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, bottom, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Keeley Nunn, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Joei Nileski, right, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Heather Keim, top, takes Boiling Springs' Ryann Walters down to the mat during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Emma Nelson, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Madi Wagner, right, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Madi Wagner, top, works to get the pin against Camp Hill's Emma Nelson during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Eve Kern, top, scores two points for a takedown on Camp Hill's Molly Sowers during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Aly Glass, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Brinlee Evans during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Riley Lockhart, left, avoids the shoot from Boiling Springs' Amanda Delevan during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Emily Dolan, top, drives into Camp Hill's Kiara Vilanova Medina during their match in the Inaugral Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
