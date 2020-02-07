PIAA Team Wrestling results for Feb. 7
PIAA Team Wrestling results for Feb. 7

CLASS 3A

Preliminary Round: Monday, Feb. 3

Garnet Valley 43, Archbishop Ryan 20

Central Dauphin 37, Council Rock South 31

Bethlehem Catholic 40, Chambersburg 21

Canon McMillan 63, Carrick 15

First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Spring-Ford 36, Delaware Valley 26

Dallastown 49, Father Judge 23

Seneca Valley 34, State College 29

Nazareth 69, Garnet Valley 3

Waynesburg Central 40, Central Dauphin 21

Cathedral Prep 41, Quakertown 28

Bethlehem Catholic 62, Williamsport 6

Canon McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18

Friday, Feb. 7

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Quarterfinals

Dallastown 37, Spring Ford 28

Nazareth 50, Seneca Valley 10

Waynesburg Central 44, Cathedral Prep 24

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Canon McMillan 22

Semifinals

3-2 Dallastown vs. 11-1 Nazareth, 8

7-1 Waynesburg Central vs. 11-2 Bethlehem Catholic, 8

Consolation Round 1

Delaware Valley 42, Father Judge 22

State College 38, Garnet Valley 18

Central Dauphin 33, Quakertown 25

Gettysburg 41, Williamsport 33

Consolation Round 2

2-1 Delaware Valley vs. 7-3 Canon McMillan, 6

6-1 State College vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep, 6

3-3 Central Dauphin vs. 7-2 Seneca Valley, 6

3-1 Gettysburg vs. 1-1 Spring Ford, 6

Saturday, Feb. 8

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Final

TBD, 1

Consolation Round 3

TBD, 9 a.m.

Consolation Round 4

TBD, 11 a.m.

Third-place match

TBD, 1

CLASS 2A

Preliminary round: Monday, Feb. 3

Westmont Hilltop 51, General McLane 21

Corry 46, Quaker Valley 27

Montoursville 45, Boiling Springs 25

Notre Dame-GP 68, West Perry 10

First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Westmont Hilltop 38, Hamburg 30

Chestnut Ridge 56, Burgettstown 12

Brookville 42, Tunkhannock 33

Southern Columbia 55, Corry 21

Burrell 46, Montoursville 21

Saucon Valley 53, Line Mountain 18

Forest Hills 48, Faith Christian 22

Reynolds 39, Notre Dame-GP 25

Friday, Feb. 8

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Quarterfinals

Chestnut Ridge 38, Westmont Hilltop 27

Southern Columbia 47, Brookville 18

Saucon Valley 39, Burrell 29

Reynolds 47, Forest Hills 20

Semifinals

5-1 Chestnut Ridge vs. 4-1 Southern Columbia, 8

11-1 Saucon Valley vs. 10-1 Reynolds, 8

Consolation Round 1

Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26

Corry 46, Tunkahnnock 20

Montoursville 35, Line Mountain 29

Notre Dame-GP 48, Faith Christian 23

Consolation Round 2

Hamburg 37, Forest Hills 27

Burrell 38, Corry 23

Brookville 32, Montoursville 31

Notre Dame-GP 42, Westmont Hilltop 26

Saturday, Feb. 9

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Final

TBD, 1

Consolation Round 3

3-1 Hamburg vs. 7-1 Burrell, 9 a.m.

9-1 Brookville vs. 11-2 Notre Dame-GP, 9 a.m.

Consolation Round 4

TBD, 11 a.m.

Third-place match

TBD, 1

