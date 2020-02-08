PIAA Team Wrestling results for Feb. 8

CLASS 3A
Preliminary Round: Monday, Feb. 3
Garnet Valley 43, Archbishop Ryan 20
Central Dauphin 37, Council Rock South 31
Bethlehem Catholic 40, Chambersburg 21
Canon McMillan 63, Carrick 15
First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Spring-Ford 36, Delaware Valley 26
Dallastown 49, Father Judge 23
Seneca Valley 34, State College 29
Nazareth 69, Garnet Valley 3
Waynesburg Central 40, Central Dauphin 21
Cathedral Prep 41, Quakertown 28
Bethlehem Catholic 62, Williamsport 6
Canon McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18
Friday, Feb. 7
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Quarterfinals
Dallastown 37, Spring Ford 28
Nazareth 50, Seneca Valley 10
Waynesburg Central 44, Cathedral Prep 24
Bethlehem Catholic 39, Canon McMillan 22
Semifinals
Nazareth 59, Dallastown 6
Waynesburg Central 33, Bethlehem Catholic 31
Consolation Round 1
Delaware Valley 42, Father Judge 22
State College 38, Garnet Valley 18
Central Dauphin 33, Quakertown 25
Gettysburg 41, Williamsport 33
Consolation Round 2
Canon McMillan 42, Delaware Valley 21
Cathedral Prep 37, State College 33
Seneca Valley 37, Central Dauphin 28
Spring Ford 29, Gettysburg 22
Saturday, Feb. 8
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Final
Nazareth 38, Waynesburg Central 21
Consolation Round 3
Cathedral Prep 29, Canon McMillan 26
Seneca Valley 34, Spring Ford 27
Consolation Round 4
Cathedral Prep 41, Dallastown 24
Bethlehem Catholic 33, Seneca Valley 31
Third-place match
Bethlehem Catholic 45, Cathedral Prep 15
CLASS 2A
Preliminary round: Monday, Feb. 3
Westmont Hilltop 51, General McLane 21
Corry 46, Quaker Valley 27
Montoursville 45, Boiling Springs 25
Notre Dame-GP 68, West Perry 10
First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Westmont Hilltop 38, Hamburg 30
Chestnut Ridge 56, Burgettstown 12
Brookville 42, Tunkhannock 33
Southern Columbia 55, Corry 21
Burrell 46, Montoursville 21
Saucon Valley 53, Line Mountain 18
Forest Hills 48, Faith Christian 22
Reynolds 39, Notre Dame-GP 25
Friday, Feb. 8
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Quarterfinals
Chestnut Ridge 38, Westmont Hilltop 27
Southern Columbia 47, Brookville 18
Saucon Valley 39, Burrell 29
Reynolds 47, Forest Hills 20
Semifinals
Southern Columbia 39, Chestnut Ridge 26
Reynolds 33, Saucon Valley 29
Consolation Round 1
Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26
Corry 46, Tunkahnnock 20
Montoursville 35, Line Mountain 29
Notre Dame-GP 48, Faith Christian 23
Consolation Round 2
Hamburg 37, Forest Hills 27
Burrell 38, Corry 23
Brookville 32, Montoursville 31
Notre Dame-GP 42, Westmont Hilltop 26
Saturday, Feb. 9
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Final
Reynolds 34, Southern Columbia 27
Consolation Round 3
Burrell 35, Hamburg 29
Notre Dame-GP 41, Brookville 28
Consolation Round 4
Chestnut Ridge 44, Burrell 10
Saucon Valley 34, Notre Dame-GP 33
Third-place match
Chestnut Ridge 36, Saucon Valley 31