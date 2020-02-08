PIAA Team Wrestling results for Feb. 8
agate

PIAA Team Wrestling results for Feb. 8

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 8-9 series
{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS 3A

Preliminary Round: Monday, Feb. 3

Garnet Valley 43, Archbishop Ryan 20

Central Dauphin 37, Council Rock South 31

Bethlehem Catholic 40, Chambersburg 21

Canon McMillan 63, Carrick 15

First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Spring-Ford 36, Delaware Valley 26

Dallastown 49, Father Judge 23

Seneca Valley 34, State College 29

Nazareth 69, Garnet Valley 3

Waynesburg Central 40, Central Dauphin 21

Cathedral Prep 41, Quakertown 28

Bethlehem Catholic 62, Williamsport 6

Canon McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18

Friday, Feb. 7

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Quarterfinals

Dallastown 37, Spring Ford 28

Nazareth 50, Seneca Valley 10

Waynesburg Central 44, Cathedral Prep 24

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Canon McMillan 22

Semifinals

Nazareth 59, Dallastown 6

Waynesburg Central 33, Bethlehem Catholic 31

Consolation Round 1

Delaware Valley 42, Father Judge 22

State College 38, Garnet Valley 18

Central Dauphin 33, Quakertown 25

Gettysburg 41, Williamsport 33

Consolation Round 2

Canon McMillan 42, Delaware Valley 21

Cathedral Prep 37, State College 33

Seneca Valley 37, Central Dauphin 28

Spring Ford 29, Gettysburg 22

Saturday, Feb. 8

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Final

Nazareth 38, Waynesburg Central 21

Consolation Round 3

Cathedral Prep 29, Canon McMillan 26

Seneca Valley 34, Spring Ford 27

Consolation Round 4

Cathedral Prep 41, Dallastown 24

Bethlehem Catholic 33, Seneca Valley 31

Third-place match

Bethlehem Catholic 45, Cathedral Prep 15

CLASS 2A

Preliminary round: Monday, Feb. 3

Westmont Hilltop 51, General McLane 21

Corry 46, Quaker Valley 27

Montoursville 45, Boiling Springs 25

Notre Dame-GP 68, West Perry 10

First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Westmont Hilltop 38, Hamburg 30

Chestnut Ridge 56, Burgettstown 12

Brookville 42, Tunkhannock 33

Southern Columbia 55, Corry 21

Burrell 46, Montoursville 21

Saucon Valley 53, Line Mountain 18

Forest Hills 48, Faith Christian 22

Reynolds 39, Notre Dame-GP 25

Friday, Feb. 8

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Quarterfinals

Chestnut Ridge 38, Westmont Hilltop 27

Southern Columbia 47, Brookville 18

Saucon Valley 39, Burrell 29

Reynolds 47, Forest Hills 20

Semifinals

Southern Columbia 39, Chestnut Ridge 26

Reynolds 33, Saucon Valley 29

Consolation Round 1

Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26

Corry 46, Tunkahnnock 20

Montoursville 35, Line Mountain 29

Notre Dame-GP 48, Faith Christian 23

Consolation Round 2

Hamburg 37, Forest Hills 27

Burrell 38, Corry 23

Brookville 32, Montoursville 31

Notre Dame-GP 42, Westmont Hilltop 26

Saturday, Feb. 9

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Final

Reynolds 34, Southern Columbia 27

Consolation Round 3

Burrell 35, Hamburg 29

Notre Dame-GP 41, Brookville 28

Consolation Round 4

Chestnut Ridge 44, Burrell 10

Saucon Valley 34, Notre Dame-GP 33

Third-place match

Chestnut Ridge 36, Saucon Valley 31

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News