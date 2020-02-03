PIAA Team Wrestling results for Feb. 3
PIAA Team Wrestling results for Feb. 3

CLASS 3A

Preliminary Round: Monday, Feb. 3

1-4 Garnet Valley 43, 12-2 Archbishop Ryan 20

3-3 Central Dauphin 37, 1-3 Council Rock South 31

11-2 Bethlehem Catholic 40, 3-4 Chambersburg 21

7-3 Canon McMillan 63, 8-1 Carrick 15

First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

1-1 Spring Ford vs. 2-1 Delaware Valley, 6

12-1 Father Judge vs. 3-2 Dallastown, 6

6-1 State College vs. 7-2 Seneca Valley, 6

11-1 Nazareth vs. 1-4 Garnet Valley, 6

7-1 Waynesburg Central vs. 3-3 Central Dauphin, 8

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 1-2 Quakertown, 8

4-1 Williamsport vs. 11-2 Bethlehem Catholic, 8

3-1 Gettysburg vs. 7-3 Canon McMillan, 8

Friday, Feb. 7

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Quarterfinals

TBD, 2

Semifinals

TBD, 8

Consolation Round 1

TBD, 8 a.m.

Consolation Round 2

TBD, 6

Saturday, Feb. 8

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Final

TBD, 1

Consolation Round 3

TBD, 9 a.m.

Consolation Round 4

TBD, 11 a.m.

Third-place match

TBD, 1

CLASS 2A

Preliminary round: Monday, Feb. 3

6-2 Westmont Hilltop 51, 10-3 General McLane 21

10-2 Corry 46, 7-3 Quaker Valley 27

4-3 Montoursville 45, 3-2 Boiling Springs 25

1-2 Notre Dame-GP 68, 3-3 West Perry 10

First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

3-1 Hamburg vs. 6-2 Westmont Hilltop, 2

5-1 Chestnut Ridge vs. 7-2 Burgettstown, 2

9-1 Brookville vs. 2-1 Tunkhannock, 2

4-1 Southern Columbia vs. 10-2 Corry, 2

7-1 Burrell vs. 4-3 Montoursville, 4

11-1 Saucon Valley vs. 4-2 Line Mountain, 4

6-1 Forest Hills vs. 1-1 Faith Christian, 4

10-1 Reynolds vs. 1-2 Notre Dame-GP, 4

Friday, Feb. 8

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Quarterfinals

TBD, noon

Semifinals

TBD, 8

Consolation Round 1

TBD, 8 a.m.

Consolation Round 2

TBD, 4

Saturday, Feb. 9

(At Giant Center, Hershey)

Final

TBD, 1

Consolation Round 3

TBD, 9 a.m.

Consolation Round 4

TBD, 11 a.m.

Third-place match

TBD, 1

