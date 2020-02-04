PIAA Team Wrestling brackets for Feb. 4

CLASS 3A
Preliminary Round: Monday, Feb. 3
Garnet Valley 43, Archbishop Ryan 20
Central Dauphin 37, Council Rock South 31
Bethlehem Catholic 40, Chambersburg 21
Canon McMillan 63, Carrick 15
First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
1-1 Spring Ford vs. 2-1 Delaware Valley, 6
12-1 Father Judge vs. 3-2 Dallastown, 6
6-1 State College vs. 7-2 Seneca Valley, 6
11-1 Nazareth vs. 1-4 Garnet Valley, 6
7-1 Waynesburg Central vs. 3-3 Central Dauphin, 8
10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 1-2 Quakertown, 8
4-1 Williamsport vs. 11-2 Bethlehem Catholic, 8
3-1 Gettysburg vs. 7-3 Canon McMillan, 8
Friday, Feb. 7
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Quarterfinals
TBD, 2
Semifinals
TBD, 8
Consolation Round 1
TBD, 8 a.m.
Consolation Round 2
TBD, 6
Saturday, Feb. 8
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Final
TBD, 1
Consolation Round 3
TBD, 9 a.m.
Consolation Round 4
TBD, 11 a.m.
Third-place match
You have free articles remaining.
TBD, 1
CLASS 2A
Preliminary round: Monday, Feb. 3
Westmont Hilltop 51, General McLane 21
Corry 46, Quaker Valley 27
Montoursville 45, Boiling Springs 25
Notre Dame-GP 68, West Perry 10
First Round: Thursday, Feb. 6
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
3-1 Hamburg vs. 6-2 Westmont Hilltop, 2
5-1 Chestnut Ridge vs. 7-2 Burgettstown, 2
9-1 Brookville vs. 2-1 Tunkhannock, 2
4-1 Southern Columbia vs. 10-2 Corry, 2
7-1 Burrell vs. 4-3 Montoursville, 4
11-1 Saucon Valley vs. 4-2 Line Mountain, 4
6-1 Forest Hills vs. 1-1 Faith Christian, 4
10-1 Reynolds vs. 1-2 Notre Dame-GP, 4
Friday, Feb. 8
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Quarterfinals
TBD, noon
Semifinals
TBD, 8
Consolation Round 1
TBD, 8 a.m.
Consolation Round 2
TBD, 4
Saturday, Feb. 9
(At Giant Center, Hershey)
Final
TBD, 1
Consolation Round 3
TBD, 9 a.m.
Consolation Round 4
TBD, 11 a.m.
Third-place match
TBD, 1