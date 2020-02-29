PIAA Regional Wrestling Highlights: 5 Cumberland County wrestlers qualify for states, led by East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob's gold
PIAA Regional Wrestling

PIAA Regional Wrestling Highlights: 5 Cumberland County wrestlers qualify for states, led by East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob's gold

{{featured_button_text}}
Districts Wrestling 4 (copy)

East Pennsboro’s Adam Jacob, left, won gold at the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional on Saturday.

 Sentinel file

Camp Hill's 10th-place finish Saturday at the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional wrestling tournament topped all local teams.

The Lions picked up 40 points while Saucon Valley's 191.5 points won the team title at Bethlehem Freedom High School.

Camp Hill's Max Delaye (160 pounds) and Sean Getty (170) followed up last week's District 3 championship gold medals with silver at regionals. 

East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob was the only Cumberland County wrestler to win gold, topping Saucon Valley's Christopher Arciuolo 1-0 at 132.

A few other Sentinel-area wrestlers picked up medals and qualified for the next week's PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships at Hershey's Giant Center. The top six wrestlers at regionals in each weight class qualified for states.

Trinity senior Patrick DeMark finished third at 138 with a 10-0 major decision. And Boiling Springs freshman Michael Duggan matched that at 145 with an 11-7 decision victory in the third-place bout. 

Those five wrestlers all qualified for states. The PIAA Class 2A championships begin Thursday morning. 

The Bubblers and Panthers tied for 20th with 29 points, and Trinity finished in 25th with 23 points. 

PIAA Southeast Regional Wrestling Results for Feb. 29

More online

For more photos from the Bubblers' win over Camp Hill, go to cumberlink.com/sports

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News