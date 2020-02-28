PIAA Regional Wrestling Highlights: Camp Hill moves Max Delaye, Sean Getty to semis at PIAA Southeast Regional Tournament
Camp Hill’s Sean Getty, top, was one of two Lions to make it into the semifinals on Saturday after Day 1 of the PIAA Southeast Regional Tournament.

Camp Hill was the most successful Sentinel-area team during the first day of the PIAA Southeast Regional Tournament at Freedom High School on Friday, pushing two into Saturday’s semifinals.

Max Delaye was the first to make it in the 160-pound bracket, getting the big 8-2 decision over Pine Grove’s Gavin Harris for his spot in the semifinals.

Sean Getty was the other Lion to make it through, squeaking out the close 7-6 decision over Wilson’s Cayden Trimmer at 170 pounds.

Michael Duggan was the lone Boiling Springs wrestler to make it into the semifinals after Day 1 at 145 pounds. He tallied the major decision 12-4 over Northwestern’s Harrison Bernhard in the first round, then made quick work of Octorara’s Mike Trainor 11-5 in the quarterfinals to move on the championship bracket.

East Pennsboro’s Adam Jacob pinned Williams Valley’s Chase Esterline in just 1:47 in the 132-pound quarterfinals to punch his ticket to Saturday’s semis, while Trinity’s Patrick DeMark got the big 10-3 decision over Central Catholic’s Attikos Clifford in the 138-pound quarterfinals.

Camp Hill’s Christian Doi (120) stayed alive in the consolation bracket and Boiling Springs’ Jaydan Barrick (170) is hanging on in consis.

Camp Hill is in 14th place as a team with 17 points, while Boiling Springs is in 15th with 18 points and Trinity is tied for 17th with 14 points.

