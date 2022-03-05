PIAA Regional Wrestling: Boiling Springs' Karper, Duggan take silver; 10 wrestlers advance to state tournament

Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper and Michael Duggan finished second in their weight classes, and eight other local wrestlers punched their tickets to states with top-six finishes at the PIAA Class 2A South East Region tournament Saturday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.

Karper advanced to the finals at 138 pounds before dropping a 10-1 major decision to Ryan Crookham of state team champion Saucon Valley. Crookham won a 2-0 decision when the two met in the state team tournament. In another repeat matchup, Duggan lost a 1-0 decision at 152 pounds to Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie a week after the Bubblers’ senior defeated Christie in overtime for the District 3 title.

Camp Hill’s Christian Doi bounced back from a semifinal loss to Faith Christian’s Max Stein at 132 to win the third-place bout by fall (5:34) against Susquenita’s Dominic Caldwell.

A pair of Trinity wrestlers also advanced to the state tournament, as Major Lewis (106) and Tucker Paynter (189) finished fourth. Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds (126) also authored a fourth-place finish.

Boiling Springs’ Ean Wilson (145) and Collin Neal (189), as well as Camp Hill’s Marcus Colson (120) and Noah Doi (126) finished sixth.

Boiling Springs finished sixth in the team standings at the South East Regional. Notre Dame Green Pond finished first.

The PIAA Championships, at Hershey’s Giant Center, are scheduled to begin Thursday with preliminary-round matches for Class 2A scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., followed by first-round matches and first-round consolations. The Class 3A tournament’s preliminary-round matches are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.

