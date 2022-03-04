 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIAA Regional Wrestling: 6 locals remain in championship bracket

BS WP 5

Boiling Springs' Kobin Karper, top, controls the arm of West Perry's Tucker Seidel during their 138 pound match in a Mid-Penn Colonial match Saturday at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

Three wrestlers from Boiling Springs, two from Trinity and one from Camp Hill remained in the championship bracket through the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional Friday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.

The Bubblers’ Eli Bounds (126 pounds), Kobin Karper (138) and Michael Duggan (152), Trinity’s Major Lewis (106) and Tucker Paynter (189) and Camp Hill's Christian Doi (132) all won quarterfinal matches Friday.

District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs claims 4 individual crowns, Class 2A team title
Section Wrestling: Boiling Springs sends 13 wrestlers to districts; 4 local wrestlers win titles

Several wrestlers also remained alive for a shot to advance to Thursday’s PIAA championships in Hershey with a top-six finish in the region in their respective weight classes.

Wrestling is scheduled to resume Saturday with second-round consolations at 9:30 a.m. in Bethlehem.

