PIAA Class 3A Individual Wrestling West Super Regional results for March 6

PIAA Individual Wrestling Super Regionals
CLASS 3A: WEST BRACKET
Saturday, March 6, at Altoona HS
(4 qualify for PIAA State Championships)
Individual Results
Quarterfinals
106: Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) DEC Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan), 5-0; Dom Flatt (Solanco) DEC Antonino Walker (Plum), 6-3; Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township) DEC Logan Sallot (McDowell), 10-5; Tyler Chappell (Seneca Valley) DEC Rocco Fratelli (Northern York), 2-0.
113: Vincent Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe) DEC Aiden Lewis (Cedar Cliff), 5-2; Nic Allison (Mifflin County) DEC Noah Clawson (Carlisle), 9-2; Kamdyn Williams (Manheim Township) MD Troy Hohman (Penn Trafford), 16-5; Jacob Vandee (Cathedral Prep) F Joseph Simon (Waynesburg), 5:10.
120: Chad Ozias (Connellsville) DEC Lane Aikey (Bellefonte), 5-2; Mac Church (Waynesburg) DEC Mason Leiphart (Dover), 6-1; Karl Shindledecker (Chambersburg) F Caleb Fasick (Altoona Area), 3:57; Dylan Coy (North Allegheny) DEC Josh Hillard (Manheim Township), 6-3.
126: Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional) MD Stephen Spitko (Daniel Boone), 10-0; Aliazer Alicea (Manheim Township) DEC Owen Woolcott (State College Area), 3-0; Luke Simcox (Central Mountain) DEC Ethan Berginc (Hempfield Area), 11-6; Matt Repos (Central Dauphin) DEC Nick Gorman (North Allegheny), 4-2.
132: Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley) F Garrett Gehr (Garden Spot), 2:52; Braden Bower (Williamsport) F Kyle Miller (Cumberland Valley), 0:28; Briar Priest (Hempfield Area) F Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon), 3:13; Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg) DEC Jude Swisher (Bellefonte), 9-7.
138: Cole Homet (Waynesburg) DEC Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg), 8-1; Chandler Ho (DuBois Area) DEC Caden Dobbins (Dallastown), 2-1; Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) DEC Matt Sarbo (Altoona Area), 10-7; Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) DEC Josh Miller (Central Dauphin), 4-2 TB2.
145: Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg) TF Mike Trainor (Octorara), 17-1 4:56; Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin) DEC Kyler Everly (Mifflin County), 5-1; John Altieri (Norwin) DEC Reagan Lefevre (Hempfield), 1-0; Riley Bower (Williamsport) DEC Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield Area), 3-2.
152: Alejandro Herrera-rondon (Seneca Valley) F Kevin Ollavaria (Manheim Township), 4:25; Gabriel Belga (Cumberland Valley) DEC Roman Morone (Williamsport), 5-3; Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) MD Bryce Buckman (Central Dauphin), 19-7; Paniro Johnson (Cathedral Prep) DEC Jared Keslar (Connellsville), 9-4.
160: Cole Spencer (Pine Richland) MD Jacob Cherry (Gettysburg), 8-0; Ryan Fry (Red Lion) F Coy Bastian (Selinsgrove), 5:29; Chase Kranitz (Norwin) MD Sean Smith (Carlisle), 11-2; Ethan Richner (Bellefonte) DEC Collin Mccorkle (North Allegheny), 3-1 SV.
172: Trey Kibe (Mifflin County) TF Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson), 15-0 5:49; Sammy Starr (Kiski Area) MD Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone), 12-1; Lance Urbas (State College Area) DEC Tate Nichter (Chambersburg), 6-1; Luca Augustine (Waynesburg) DEC Thomas Dressler (Spring Grove), 5-1.
189: Carson Manville (State College Area) DEC Cooper Baxter (Butler), 6-2; Brooks Gable (Dallastown) DEC Brayden Solar-roscosky (Kiski Area), 5-2; Ethan Rossman (Bellefonte) DEC Colt Barley (Penn Manor), 8-1; Justin Hart (Hampton) DEC Isaiah Auman (Cedar Cliff), 3-1 SV.
215: Jake Lucas (Cumberland Valley) F Ty Banco (Trinity), 0:09; Logan Harmon (Armstrong) DEC Ty Price (State College Area), 7-1; Josh Harkless (Wilson West Lawn) F John Campbell (Cathedral Prep), 1:39; Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon) F Dylan Forbes (New Oxford), 1:26.
285: Dylan Rodenhaber (Red Land) DEC Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), 5-1; Nate Schon (Selinsgrove) MD Dawson Dietz (Hampton), 14-2; William Mcchesney (Greensburg Salem) DEC Layton Schmick (Carlisle), 3-2; Isaiah Vance (Hempfield Area) F Dustin Swanson (Garden Spot), 2:20.
Wrestleback Round 1
106: Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan) DEC Antonino Walker (Plum), 4-3 TB2; Rocco Fratelli (Northern York) DEC Logan Sallot (McDowell), 4-2.
113: Aiden Lewis (Cedar Cliff) MD Noah Clawson (Carlisle), 10-1; Troy Hohman (Penn Trafford) DEC Joseph Simon (Waynesburg), 10-4.
120: Mason Leiphart (Dover) DEC Lane Aikey (Bellefonte), 6-0; Josh Hillard (Manheim Township) MD Caleb Fasick (Altoona Area), 12-3.
126: Owen Woolcott (State College Area) DEC Stephen Spitko (Daniel Boone), 1-0; Ethan Berginc (Hempfield Area) F Nick Gorman (North Allegheny), 1:49.
132: Garrett Gehr (Garden Spot) DEC Kyle Miller (Cumberland Valley), 8-4; Jude Swisher (Bellefonte) MD Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon), 8-0.
138: Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg) DEC Caden Dobbins (Dallastown), 6-5; Josh Miller (Central Dauphin) DEC Matt Sarbo (Altoona Area), 14-8.
145: Mike Trainor (Octorara) DEC Kyler Everly (Mifflin County), 1-0; Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield Area) DEC Reagan Lefevre (Hempfield), 2-0.
152: Roman Morone (Williamsport) DEC Kevin Ollavaria (Manheim Township), 4-2 TB2; Jared Keslar (Connellsville) F Bryce Buckman (Central Dauphin), 2:48.
160: Coy Bastian (Selinsgrove) DEC Jacob Cherry (Gettysburg), 4-0; Sean Smith (Carlisle) DEC Collin Mccorkle (North Allegheny), 3-2.
172: Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson) DEC Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone), 3-2; Tate Nichter (Chambersburg) DEC Thomas Dressler (Spring Grove), 5-2.
189: Brayden Solar-roscosky (Kiski Area) DEC Cooper Baxter (Butler), 5-4; Colt Barley (Penn Manor) DEC Isaiah Auman (Cedar Cliff), 8-1.
215: Ty Banco (Trinity) DEC Ty Price (State College Area), 8-3; Dylan Forbes (New Oxford) MD John Campbell (Cathedral Prep), 16-6.
285: Dawson Dietz (Hampton) DEC Layton Schmick (Carlisle), 2-0; Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) DEC Dustin Swanson (Garden Spot), 5-2.
Semifinals
106: Dom Flatt (Solanco) DEC Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport), 6-1; Tyler Chappell (Seneca Valley) DEC Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township), 2-1.
113: Vincent Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe) F Nic Allison (Mifflin County), 5:47; Kamdyn Williams (Manheim Township) DEC Jacob Vandee (Cathedral Prep), 7-3.
120: Mac Church (Waynesburg) DEC Chad Ozias (Connellsville), 5-1; Karl Shindledecker (Chambersburg) DEC Dylan Coy (North Allegheny), 5-1.
126: Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional) MD Aliazer Alicea (Manheim Township), 11-1; Luke Simcox (Central Mountain) DEC Matt Repos (Central Dauphin), 5-3.
132: Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley) DEC Braden Bower (Williamsport), 5-1; Briar Priest (Hempfield Area) DEC Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg), 3-0.
138: Cole Homet (Waynesburg) DEC Chandler Ho (DuBois Area), 4-3; Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) MD Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley), 9-1.
145: Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg) MD Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin), 13-3; John Altieri (Norwin) DEC Riley Bower (Williamsport), 2-1 TB2.
152: Alejandro Herrera-rondon (Seneca Valley) MD Gabriel Belga (Cumberland Valley), 12-1; Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) DEC Paniro Johnson (Cathedral Prep), 7-3.
160: Cole Spencer (Pine Richland) F Ryan Fry (Red Lion), 3:31; Ethan Richner (Bellefonte) DEC Chase Kranitz (Norwin), 9-4.
172: Trey Kibe (Mifflin County) F Sammy Starr (Kiski Area), 6:18; Luca Augustine (Waynesburg) MD Lance Urbas (State College Area), 13-0.
189: Brooks Gable (Dallastown) FMC Carson Manville (State College Area), 6-4 4:44; Ethan Rossman (Bellefonte) DEC Justin Hart (Hampton), 4-3.
215: Jake Lucas (Cumberland Valley) DEC Logan Harmon (Armstrong), 7-2; Josh Harkless (Wilson West Lawn) DEC Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon), 3-0.
285: Nate Schon (Selinsgrove) F William Mcchesney (Greensburg Salem), 0:52; Isaiah Vance (Hempfield Area) F Dylan Rodenhaber (Red Land), 0:15.
Wrestleback Round 2
106: Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township) DEC Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan), 2-1; Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) MD Rocco Fratelli (Northern York), 10-0.
113: Jacob Vandee (Cathedral Prep) DEC Aiden Lewis (Cedar Cliff), 6-4 SV; Troy Hohman (Penn Trafford) DEC Nic Allison (Mifflin County), 5-1.
120: Mason Leiphart (Dover) DEC Dylan Coy (North Allegheny), 5-0; Chad Ozias (Connellsville) DEC Josh Hillard (Manheim Township), 4-3.
126: Matt Repos (Central Dauphin) DEC Owen Woolcott (State College Area), 3-1 SV; Ethan Berginc (Hempfield Area) DEC Aliazer Alicea (Manheim Township), 5-3.
132: Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg) DEC Garrett Gehr (Garden Spot), 7-1; Jude Swisher (Bellefonte) DEC Braden Bower (Williamsport), 3-1.
138: Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) DEC Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg), 5-3; Chandler Ho (DuBois Area) DEC Josh Miller (Central Dauphin), 7-5.
145: Riley Bower (Williamsport) DEC Mike Trainor (Octorara), 6-1; Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield Area) DEC Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin), 9-2.
152: Paniro Johnson (Cathedral Prep) MD Roman Morone (Williamsport), 14-6; Jared Keslar (Connellsville) MD Gabriel Belga (Cumberland Valley), 14-2.
160: Chase Kranitz (Norwin) DEC Coy Bastian (Selinsgrove), 3-1; Ryan Fry (Red Lion) MD Sean Smith (Carlisle), 12-1.
172: Lance Urbas (State College Area) DEC Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson), 3-0; Sammy Starr (Kiski Area) DEC Tate Nichter (Chambersburg), 3-0.
189: Justin Hart (Hampton) DEC Brayden Solar-roscosky (Kiski Area), 5-1; Colt Barley (Penn Manor) FOR Carson Manville (State College Area).
215: Logan Harmon (Armstrong) F Dylan Forbes (New Oxford), 4:37; Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon) F Ty Banco (Trinity), 0:46.
285: William Mcchesney (Greensburg Salem) DEC Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), 5-2; Dawson Dietz (Hampton) DEF Dylan Rodenhaber (Red Land), 1-0 3:04.
5th-Place Round
106: Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan) DEC Rocco Fratelli (Northern York), 3-1.
113: Nic Allison (Mifflin County) F Aiden Lewis (Cedar Cliff), 2:42.
120: Dylan Coy (North Allegheny) DEC Josh Hillard (Manheim Township), 3-0.
126: Aliazer Alicea (Manheim Township) DEC Owen Woolcott (State College Area), 8-4.
132: Braden Bower (Williamsport) F Garrett Gehr (Garden Spot), 2:04.
138: Josh Miller (Central Dauphin) F Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg), 2:19.
145: Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin) DEC Mike Trainor (Octorara), 3-0.
152: Roman Morone (Williamsport) DEC Gabriel Belga (Cumberland Valley), 3-0.
160: Sean Smith (Carlisle) DEC Coy Bastian (Selinsgrove), 1-0.
172: Tate Nichter (Chambersburg) F Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson), 0:23.
189: Brayden Solar-roscosky (Kiski Area) FOR Carson Manville (State College Area).
215: Ty Banco (Trinity) DEC Dylan Forbes (New Oxford), 8-3.
285: Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) DEF Dylan Rodenhaber (Red Land).
3rd-Place Round
106: Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township) DEC Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport), 2-1.
113: Jacob Vandee (Cathedral Prep) DEC Troy Hohman (Penn Trafford), 10-6.
120: Mason Leiphart (Dover) F Chad Ozias (Connellsville), 1:28.
126: Ethan Berginc (Hempfield Area) F Matt Repos (Central Dauphin), 2:31.
132: Jude Swisher (Bellefonte) DEC Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg), 8-5.
138: Chandler Ho (DuBois Area) DEC Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley), 6-3.
145: Riley Bower (Williamsport) DEC Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield Area), 3-2.
152: Paniro Johnson (Cathedral Prep) F Jared Keslar (Connellsville), 2:56.
160: Ryan Fry (Red Lion) F Chase Kranitz (Norwin), 0:59.
172: Sammy Starr (Kiski Area) MD Lance Urbas (State College Area), 12-2.
189: Justin Hart (Hampton) F Colt Barley (Penn Manor), 2:46.
215: Logan Harmon (Armstrong) DEF Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon).
285: Dawson Dietz (Hampton) DEC William Mcchesney (Greensburg Salem), 3-1.
Championships
106: Tyler Chappell (Seneca Valley) DEC Dom Flatt (Solanco), 3-1.
113: Kamdyn Williams (Manheim Township) DEC Vincent Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe), 9-7.
120: Mac Church (Waynesburg) DEC Karl Shindledecker (Chambersburg), 4-3.
126: Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional) DEC Luke Simcox (Central Mountain), 4-2.
132: Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley) DEC Briar Priest (Hempfield Area), 6-5.
138: Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) MD Cole Homet (Waynesburg), 12-1.
145: John Altieri (Norwin) DQ Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg), 0:43.
152: Alejandro Herrera-rondon (Seneca Valley) DEF Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg).
160: Cole Spencer (Pine Richland) DEC Ethan Richner (Bellefonte), 10-3.
172: Trey Kibe (Mifflin County) DEC Luca Augustine (Waynesburg), 5-3.
189: Ethan Rossman (Bellefonte) DEC Brooks Gable (Dallastown), 1-0.
215: Josh Harkless (Wilson West Lawn) DEC Jake Lucas (Cumberland Valley), 3-2.
285: Isaiah Vance (Hempfield Area) DEC Nate Schon (Selinsgrove), 7-2.
