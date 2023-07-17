Pennsylvania girls won the 16u team wrestling title Sunday in the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps Junior & 16u Nationals at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

The team accumulated 129 points to pull away from second-place Michigan (95 points) and Missouri (78).

Among the 16u placewinners were two champions and nine All-Americans. Pennsylvania also finished fourth in the junior women competition.

A trio of Cumberland Valley wrestlers competed in the 16u field. Mari Bruscino went 2-2 at 138 pounds with a victory by points and one by fall. Jocelyn Fishel (100) and Emma Beaven (152) each went 0-2.

The tournament continued Monday with the early rounds of the 16u and junior boys freestyle bouts.

To see the full scores and brackets, click here.

