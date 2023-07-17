Sentinel Staff
Tulsa World Girls Wrestler of the Year: Kali Hayden, Union
Pennsylvania girls won the 16u team wrestling title Sunday in the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps Junior & 16u Nationals at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.
The team accumulated 129 points to pull away from second-place Michigan (95 points) and Missouri (78).
Among the 16u placewinners were two champions and nine All-Americans. Pennsylvania also finished fourth in the junior women competition.
A trio of Cumberland Valley wrestlers competed in the 16u field. Mari Bruscino went 2-2 at 138 pounds with a victory by points and one by fall. Jocelyn Fishel (100) and Emma Beaven (152) each went 0-2.
The tournament continued Monday with the early rounds of the 16u and junior boys freestyle bouts.
To see the full scores and brackets, click
. here
Photos: Boiling Springs at Camp Hill girls wrestling
Boiling Springs' Emily Dolan, top, works to get the pin against Camp Hill's Kiara Vilanova Medina during a match in the inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill prepares to take on Boiling Springs in its inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Giana Demoulin, right, tries to gain side control of Boiling Springs' Kendall Snyder during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Emalee Sabo, bottom, works to keep shoulder off the mat as Boiling Springs' Hailey Thumma applies pressure during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, front, rolls to try and break free from Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover controls her wrists during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover, top, tries to gain leg control on Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, bottom, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover, top, controls Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, bottom, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Keeley Nunn, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Joei Nileski, right, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Heather Keim, top, takes Boiling Springs' Ryann Walters down to the mat during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Emma Nelson, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Madi Wagner, right, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Madi Wagner, top, works to get the pin against Camp Hill's Emma Nelson during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Eve Kern, top, scores two points for a takedown on Camp Hill's Molly Sowers during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Aly Glass, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Brinlee Evans during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Riley Lockhart, left, avoids the shoot from Boiling Springs' Amanda Delevan during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Emily Dolan, top, drives into Camp Hill's Kiara Vilanova Medina during their match in the Inaugral Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!