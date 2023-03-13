A silver medal for Carlisle senior Katelyn Coldren at 148 pounds highlighted Sentinel-area performances at Sunday’s Pennsylvania girls wrestling championships in a packed Central Dauphin gym.

In all, seven local wrestlers earned top eight medals. Cumberland Valley’s Elaina White-Vega (124 pounds) finished fourth while the Eagles’ Kyra Rau (142) and Aja’nai Jumper (235) took fifth-place honors. Camp Hill’s Keeley Nunn (130) and Cumberland Valley’s Mari Bruscino (136) and Veronica Guise (170) joined them on the podium with sixth-place finishes.

The five Cumberland Valley medalists helped the Eagles finished third with 82 points behind team champion Canon-McMillan (137) and runner-up Bishop McCort (92.5).

Coldren, who finished sixth in the state tournament last year, pinned a pair of wrestlers on her way to the final, picking up falls in the second round against Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rylin Cirrincione (3:02) and the semifinals against Parkland’s Shannon Fratus (4:28). In between, she earned a 7-4 quarterfinal against North Allegheny’s Callie Rautenbach. North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler won the title, pinning Coldren at 4:25 to secure gold.

White-Vega advanced to the semifinals before a 3-1 loss to Easton's Aubre Krazer, the eventual champion. She battled back with a 7-2 decision over Kiski Area's Isabella Devito in the consolation semifinals before suffering a 4-0 loss to Downingtown West's Sienna Landrum in the third-place bout.

Jumper, a bronze medalist at 190, earned her second consecutive state medal and clinched fifth place with a 2-1 tiebreak decision over Pottstown’s Vida Torres in the fifth-place bout. Rau earned a 5-2 decision over Garnet Valley’s Jessica Ayala in the fifth-place bout at 142.

Wrestlers from more than 100 schools across the state in hopes of securing hardware. The PIAA took preliminary steps to sanction girls wrestling, approving a first reading of the sport’s application. Two further readings could make girls wrestling a PIAA-sanctioned sport.

