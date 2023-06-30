Local wrestlers were named this week to the roster for the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals scheduled for July 15-23 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

The event, celebrating its 50th installment, draws more than 6,000 high school athletes from across the country to compete in the freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines.

Cumberland Valley’s Jake Mitchell (138 pounds) and Anthony Bruscino (195), and Northern’s Cole Bartram (195) are among the entries in the junior boys freestyle competition.

Bartram, a rising junior who captured state silver at 189 pounds over the winter, is also entered in the 195-pound division of the Greco-Roman competition.

The 16U age group features a pair of local entries in the boys freestyle competition in Cedar Cliff’s Kavin Muyleart (100) and Trinity’s Will Detar (113), a Class 2A state bronze medalist. Detar is also set to compete in the Greco-Roman portion of the proceedings, along with Northern’s Declan Basinger (145).

The 16U girls freestyle competition features a trio of Cumberland Valley wrestlers in Jocelyn Fishel (100), Mari Bruscino (138) and Emma Beaven (152). Fishel and Bruscino both qualified for the Pennsylvania state championships in March.

Champions in each weight bracket at Fargo receive the “Stop Sign,” an octagon-shaped plaque, while the top eight receive smaller octagon plaques. Team points are also awarded to placewinners’ respective states.

For the full Pennsylvania roster heading to Fargo, click here.

