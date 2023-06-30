Bartram took down Parkland's Adrian Gacek in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals Friday.
Tim Gross
Local wrestlers were named this week to the roster for the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals scheduled for July 15-23 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.
The event, celebrating its 50th installment, draws more than 6,000 high school athletes from across the country to compete in the freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines.
Cumberland Valley’s Jake Mitchell (138 pounds) and Anthony Bruscino (195), and Northern’s Cole Bartram (195) are among the entries in the junior boys freestyle competition.
Bartram, a rising junior who captured state silver at 189 pounds over the winter, is also entered in the 195-pound division of the Greco-Roman competition.
The 16U age group features a pair of local entries in the boys freestyle competition in Cedar Cliff’s Kavin Muyleart (100) and Trinity’s Will Detar (113), a Class 2A state bronze medalist. Detar is also set to compete in the Greco-Roman portion of the proceedings, along with Northern’s Declan Basinger (145).
The 16U girls freestyle competition features a trio of Cumberland Valley wrestlers in Jocelyn Fishel (100), Mari Bruscino (138) and Emma Beaven (152). Fishel and Bruscino both qualified for the Pennsylvania state championships in March.
Champions in each weight bracket at Fargo receive the “Stop Sign,” an octagon-shaped plaque, while the top eight receive smaller octagon plaques. Team points are also awarded to placewinners’ respective states.
For the full Pennsylvania roster heading to Fargo, click . here
Scenes from Day 1 of the 2023 PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships
Carlisle's Anthony DeAngelo, left, goes head to head with Jersey Shore's Tyler Bauder during their AAA 172 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Anthony DeAngelo, left, grapples with Jersey Shore's Tyler Bauder during their AAA 172 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Anthony DeAngelo, top, locks the arm of Jersey Shore's Tyler Bauder during their AAA 172 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Cole Bartram, left, controls the leg of Franklin Regional's Juliano Marion during their AAA 189 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Diesel Koser, top, struggles to get Bethlehem Catholic's Augustus Warke during their AAA 215 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino, right, looks for room to shoot against Franklin Regional's Gavyn Beck during their AAA 160 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Drew Scherer, front, tries to escape the grip of Central Bucks West's Chris Dennis during their AAA 114 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ean Wilson, left, is taken down to the mat by Nazareth's Jake Doone during their AAA 145 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Eli Bounds, left, tries to control Wallenpaupack's Gunnar Myers during their AAA 133 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Gabe Belga, right, controls the leg of Owen J. Roberts Sam Gautreau during their AAA 152 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Jake Mitchell, left, rolls Harriton's Nadav Nafshi onto his back during their AAA 133 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, right, is pulled back into the ring by Pine Richland's Joey Schneck during their AAA 285 pound match on Thursday at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, left, grapples with Pine Richland's Joey Schneck during a AAA 285 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Rocco Fratelli, left, looks for a weakness in West Chester Henderson's Carmen Cortese during their AAA 133 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Rocco Fratelli, back, locks up West Chester Henderson's Carmen Cortese during their AAA 133 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!