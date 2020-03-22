No longer the boys' club: Programs make strides to include more girls in wrestling clubs

For the longest time, wrestling has been, mostly, for the boys.
Now, more girls are beginning to break down barriers and learn to love the sport that so many have for so long.
While girls usually gravitate to wrestling on their own accord, a new question arises as the popularity of the sport increases among girls: How can programs get more girls involved?
“I do think that girls are hesitant of signing up to wrestle because of the stigma that is attached to our sport,” Mechanicsburg head coach Greg Budman said. “It is still seen as a boys sport rather than a sport for girls. Eventually, this stigma will be lifted when more girls join and compete in the sport.
“Also, I think that parents do sway their daughters not to wrestle because they would be practicing and competing against boys.”
Most schools don’t try and do any special recruiting to try and get girls interested in wrestling. Instead, they try and be as welcoming as possible to those girls that are interested in giving it a try.
Although, they also try and let the girls know what to expect so there aren’t any surprises.
“I tell all the children they are welcome to join the team,” Camp Hill head coach Chad Gallaher said. “I do usually indicate to the girls that a majority of the athletes are going to be males and that they should know that, just so they don’t come to practice expecting to see a bunch of their friends to learn that they are not there.
“If they wish to wrestle at Camp Hill we will accommodate their needs. We coach them up the same way as the boys and all get the same treatment.”
“Female or male, I don’t look at wrestling like that,” Boiling Springs head coach Trevor Byers said. “I only look for kids that want to compete and work hard. To me that’s what makes a wrestler. Female or male, if you don’t work hard, you’re not a wrestler.”
Some coaches, however, are on the opposite side of the pack and would rather see less female participation in a rough sport.
“No,” Red Land head coach Brian Baglio said about if he wanted to see more participation from girls in wrestling. “I have two young daughters and would prefer them to play field hockey or soccer.”
Regardless of what side of the road a coach stands on, it’s safe to say that when recruiting for wrestling, especially with girls, the important part is talking up the sport. Coaches will tell a girl about how great the sport is, but also about how tough it can be.
“When someone comes to me with an interest or I am talking to kids about being involved in wrestling, I am very direct and let them know how tough it is and what it entails,” Big Spring head coach Nate Gutshall said.
An entirely different hurdle, and possibly an entirely different animal, is getting female youth wrestlers to stay in the sport past that initial youth program. Most coaches have girls wrestling in their youth programs, but then see a drastic decrease when they hit freshman year.
“We have seen an increase at the youth level since Abi [Sweger] and Lyra [Clark] wrestled the last two years, but not at the [high school] level,” said Gutshall, who said he has nine girls in the junior program.
Carlisle has about five girls in its youth program, Camp Hill has five in fifth grade or younger, Boiling Springs has one girl in its youth program and Red Land has two in its youth program. As of right now, there are no girls at the high school level at those schools, or on any roster for Sentinel-area teams.
Keeping a girl interested past the junior high level is a challenge in itself, but figuring out why girls are losing interest so quickly is the other challenge. With the main culprit being that there are no programs solely for girls, others have blamed that same ‘boys club’ stigma and parents persuading their daughters to move on from wrestling and find something else to do.
But, until the PIAA can sanction girls wrestling as its own sport – or until a compound is built that can house a girls wrestling club, like Shippensburg coach Tony Yaniello would like to do -- coaches will keep seeing their high school numbers dwindle among girls.
“Wrestling is a tough sport. Probably the toughest there is,” Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said. “The idea of having someone take you down and drive you into the mat, that's not for everyone.”
