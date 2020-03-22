No longer the boys' club: Programs make strides to include more girls in wrestling clubs

For the longest time, wrestling has been, mostly, for the boys.

Now, more girls are beginning to break down barriers and learn to love the sport that so many have for so long.

While girls usually gravitate to wrestling on their own accord, a new question arises as the popularity of the sport increases among girls: How can programs get more girls involved?

“I do think that girls are hesitant of signing up to wrestle because of the stigma that is attached to our sport,” Mechanicsburg head coach Greg Budman said. “It is still seen as a boys sport rather than a sport for girls. Eventually, this stigma will be lifted when more girls join and compete in the sport.

“Also, I think that parents do sway their daughters not to wrestle because they would be practicing and competing against boys.”

Most schools don’t try and do any special recruiting to try and get girls interested in wrestling. Instead, they try and be as welcoming as possible to those girls that are interested in giving it a try.

Although, they also try and let the girls know what to expect so there aren’t any surprises.