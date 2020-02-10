'More than just a coaching gig': Why the 5 longest-tenured wrestling coaches in Cumberland County have stuck around as long as they have

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents have become increasingly more involved across all team and individual youth sports within the last generation.

"Wrestling is one of those sports where you have a lot of people come back after wrestling to help with the youth," Wilson said. "Maybe we get that in football, but I feel like in wrestling, a lot of the alumni end up coming back and working with the youth. Guys that I have coached before or guys that I have wrestled with are in the youth program as coaches."

While that's a positive, what is not always welcome by coaches is the elevated, and sometimes unreasonable, pressure on coaches and athletic directors from parents. For the most part, wrestling, however, has been insulated from that compared to other high-profile sports, coaches said.

"I think all of us coaches would say that wrestling sorts itself out among the teammates," Gallaher said. "They have wrestle-offs for their matches. The boys know who the better kid is. It's all settled in the wrestling room.

"When you come to a soccer game, you don't necessarily know how much time your child will get because that's not determined. Wrestling is so cut and dried. From a coaching perspective, it's been really easy for me because parents know if their kid is a starter or not. They don't challenge or pressure you much that way."