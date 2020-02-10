'More than just a coaching gig': Why the 5 longest-tenured wrestling coaches in Cumberland County have stuck around as long as they have

Near the end of October, longtime Boiling Springs wrestling head coach Rodney Wright stepped down ahead of what would have been his 18th season at the helm of the Bubblers.
"One thing that I did stress to my administration is that this is a retirement letter — this is not a letter of resignation," Wright told The Sentinel at the time. "I'm a wrestler. I don't quit at anything. If I start it, I go to the end."
It's that same mentality that seemingly drives a fraternity of wrestling coaches to lead programs for long periods. Among Sentinel-area schools, a total of four coaches have been at their respective post 10 or more years.
Camp Hill's Chad Gallaher is the longest-tenured head coach in Cumberland County with 24 years and counting, followed by Cumberland Valley's Dave Heckard (16 years), Carlisle's Joe Wilson (14 years) and Shippensburg's Tony Yaniello (10 years). Cedar Cliff's Rob Rapsey shouldn't be excluded either, as the Colts' 13-year coach is in the midst of a year-long sabbatical for health reasons. He is expected to return next season.
In an era when coaches lasting more than five years at the same school in any sport is becoming rarer and rarer, what makes wrestling different?
Ask the coaches, and they'll tell you it's the relationships they've built with families in their communities and the connections they've forged with the wrestlers on an individual level.
"I think it has a lot to do with the camaraderie you have with your wrestlers and coaches," Yaniello said. "I coach just trying to change young men and women into functional citizens. That's one of my main reasons. I see so many kids go by the wayside. I've always tried to help them through after school activities."
In his specific case, Gallaher also pointed to the loyalty he has to the school district as a Camp Hill graduate, resident and parent.
"You just get to know the wrestlers and their moms, dads, brothers and sisters," he said. "You really get locked in. I keep coming back because of that. I'm proud to keep the program going."
For many, that deep connection begins in the youth wrestling programs and camps that the coaches guide and help across all age levels.
"At Carlisle, our youth wrestlers practice in the same room as our middle school wrestlers and the same room as our high school wrestlers," Wilson said. "So, I see those kids from the time they're in kindergarten all the way up through [high school]. I think it's just a different environment for the wrestlers because of that proximity. You only have so many wrestling mats in a school district."
"I run our smallest kids program," Gallaher said. "So, when they're in kindergarten, I'm coaching them. I get to know the kids when they are little kids. I tell the parents, 'My goal is to keep your kid in this, so when they're in high school, I'm still coaching them.'"
Parents have become increasingly more involved across all team and individual youth sports within the last generation.
"Wrestling is one of those sports where you have a lot of people come back after wrestling to help with the youth," Wilson said. "Maybe we get that in football, but I feel like in wrestling, a lot of the alumni end up coming back and working with the youth. Guys that I have coached before or guys that I have wrestled with are in the youth program as coaches."
While that's a positive, what is not always welcome by coaches is the elevated, and sometimes unreasonable, pressure on coaches and athletic directors from parents. For the most part, wrestling, however, has been insulated from that compared to other high-profile sports, coaches said.
"I think all of us coaches would say that wrestling sorts itself out among the teammates," Gallaher said. "They have wrestle-offs for their matches. The boys know who the better kid is. It's all settled in the wrestling room.
"When you come to a soccer game, you don't necessarily know how much time your child will get because that's not determined. Wrestling is so cut and dried. From a coaching perspective, it's been really easy for me because parents know if their kid is a starter or not. They don't challenge or pressure you much that way."
When that day comes to step away and leave, the coaches know it will be a difficult decision to make. Mostly because of those relationships they've cultivated over the years with the students and their families.
"It becomes a game," Gallaher said. "When do I quit? When do I leave a group? It's going to be so hard."
"I can look at my freshman class and say I want to stick around for Layton Schmick because I wrestled with his dad, Brian," Wilson said. "But then I look at the seventh-grade class, and I'd want to stick around for Lane Rhoades because I'm friends with his dad, Earl, and we wrestled together. You look down the line, and I'd really like to coach Kyrie Nunez because I coached his dad, Jahdiel, when he was in high school."
"When I had Chandler Olson, that was a good class that year," Yaniello said. "I thought maybe it was time to spend a little more time with family. Then along comes another kid like Cole Forrester. Now, I have Dominic Frontino, who has won 27 matches this year as a freshman. That's a big factor. The kids and the parents want you to stick around because the program is successful."
None of the four veteran coaches is ready to retire just yet. So, the coaches' tenures will grow longer than they are already, and their relationships will deepen and multiply.
"There is a fraternity, a real brotherhood to it," Gallaher said. "It's more than just a coaching gig."