Mid-Penn Wrestling: Local schedules for 2022-23 season

Friday, Dec. 2

Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg in Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg in Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, 9 a.m.

Big Spring in Rough Rider Tournament at Catasausqua, 9 a.m.

Big Cat Brawl at East Pennsboro, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Northern, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Carlisle in Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg, 5 p.m.

Big Spring in Penn Manor Tournament, 5 p.m.

Camp Hill, Trinity in Newport Duals, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Mechanicsburg in Sam Lovello Classic at Brandywine Heights, 7:30 a.m.

Carlisle in Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg, 9 a.m.

Boiling Springs, Northern in Rocket Duals at Spring Grove, 9 a.m.

Big Spring in Penn Manor Tournament, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Nonleague

Big Spring at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Cumberland Valley girls at Gettysburg, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Boiling Springs in Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 10:30 a.m.

Cumberland Valley in King of the Mountain at Central Mountain, 11 a.m.

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Trinity at Carlisle Holiday Classic, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Camp Hill at Donegal Holiday Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Boiling Springs in Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 9 a.m.

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Trinity at Carlisle Holiday Classic, 9 a.m.

East Pennsboro in Snacktown Duals at Hanover, 9 a.m.

Cumberland Valley in King of the Mountain at Central Mountain, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Cumberland Valley in Bob Rohm Duals at Bloomsburg University, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Carlisle in Elco Duals, 9 a.m.

Cedar Cliff, Trinity in Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan, 10 a.m.

Big Spring, Red Land, Shippensburg, Trinity in Trojan Wars at Chambersburg, 10 a.m.

Camp Hill in Newport Holiday Tournament, 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Cedar Cliff, Trinity in Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan, 10 a.m.

Big Spring, Red Land, Shippensbrug, Trinity in Trojan Wars at Chambersburg, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Harrisburg at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Trinity in Blue Streak Duals at Manheim Township, 7 a.m.

Big Spring in Raider Duals at Twin Valley, 8 a.m.

Shippensburg in Canner Duals at Biglerville, 8:30 a.m.

Carlisle, Cumberland Valley in Cedar Duals at Lebanon, 9 a.m.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg at Mechanicsburg, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at Central York, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at CD East, 6:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Central York, Garden Spot, Selinsgrove, York Tech in Patriot Duals at Red Land, 8 a.m.

Boiling Springs, Dover, Hatboro-Horsham, Northeastern, Shikellamy, New Oxford in Dave Conaway Memorial Duals at New Oxford, 9 a.m.

Cumberland Valley in Dallastown Duals, 9 a.m.

Northern at Central Dauphin Duals, 9 a.m.

Big Spring in Gettysburg Duals, 9 a.m.

Camp Hill, East Pennsboro in Dutchmen Duals at Annville-Cleona, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Ephrata, Mechanicsburg, Northeastern at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.

Elco at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Boilign Springs at South Western, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

East Pennsboro in Blue and White Duals at Exeter, 9 a.m.

Shippensburg at Berkeley Springs (WV), 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Spring Grove at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at TBD, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at CD East, 6:30 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Carlisle in Falcon Invitational at Cedar Crest, 9 a.m.

Camp Hill in Rally at the Valley at Conestoga Valley, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 18

District 3 Class 3A Section 3 tournament at Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m.

District 3 Class 2A Section 1 tournament at Susquenita, 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

South Central Class 3A Regional at Spring Grove, TBA

Saturday, Feb 25

South Central Class 3A Regional at Spring Grove, TBA

District 3 Class 2A Championships at CD East, 10 a.m.

Friday, March 3

South East Class 2A Regional at Bethlehem Freedom, TBD

Saturday, March 4

South East Class 2A Regional at Bethlehem Freedom, TBD

Thursday, March 9- Saturday, March 11

PIAA Championships at Giant Center, Hershey