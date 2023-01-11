Mechanicsburg wrestling complicates Keystone Division race with 36-31 win at Carlisle

Mechanicsburg had a belief that it was close to breaking through in a competitive Mid-Penn Keystone Division. Wednesday brought the Wildcats some tangible proof that conviction was correct.

Mechanicsburg made an already interesting Keystone race even more confounding with a stunner at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle, where the Wildcats scored a 36-31 victory over the defending champion Thundering Herd. Mechanicsburg never trailed, thanks to a hot start and a match-sealing fall by Jude Ayala at 133 pounds.

“We’ve been close all year,” Mechanicsburg coach Dave Heckard said. “We’ve lost some close ones where one match this way or that way, and things might be different. Tonight we came up here against a program with a lot of tradition, but we felt good about it, that we could at least be in the match. Then that pin at 133 was just huge.”

Ayala took the mat against Carlisle’s Carter Pedrick with his team holding a 24-9 lead, an advantage forged by four Mechanicsburg wins in the first five bouts contested. With the prospect of Carlisle aces Anthony DeAngelo and Mitchell Adams closing out the match, though, the Wildcats needed points from Ayala in order to maintain their cushion.

The senior scored the opening takedown but then found himself in trouble late in period one. A takedown by Pedrick and three nearfall points off a cradle gave the Carlisle sophomore a 6-2 lead after the first, but buzzer allowed Ayala to hit the reset button. He chose neutral to start the second period.

“I was in a cradle, and I hate cradles,” Ayala said. “I really don’t like being in cradles. But I got out of it, and I lasted the period. Then I like to go neutral, and my coach knows that. He’s been teaching us this elbow pass since the beginning of the year, and we had never seen it before, but I have been working it with my partner, Abel Brunk.”

Ayala executed the pass almost immediately and finished the attack, decking Pedrick 27 seconds into the period to put the Wildcats up 30-9. The win—and a perhaps-lucky new pair of bright purple wrestling shoes—have Ayala in a much-improved place after a tough holiday-season weight cut to reach 135 pounds.

“This win tonight shows me that I am going to really show up this season,” Ayala said. “The weight cut is going to be good for me as long as I can keep going with it. I came into this match last year with a bad mindset, and I lost. This year I was able to come back and win.”

Heckard was pleased to see Ayala reap the reward for making the team-first move.

“He’s a kid that was a 139 for us, and for us to get to the best lineup that we could for our guys he had to drop to 135,” Heckard said. “It’s been tough on him, but he’s been doing it, and I am really happy to see him achieving some success after making that commitment.”

While Mechanicsburg unofficially sealed the match with Ayala’s pin, it was Brunk’s win by forfeit at 145 that made it official. It was the culmination of an effort that began with Zach Lamancusa’s comeback victory 189. That match-opening tone-setter was followed by Antonio Zeno’s decision at 215 and later pins by JJ Gould (107) and Tyler Budman (121), which set the stage for Ayala to help end Carlisle’s two-plus-season Keystone win streak.

“Anybody can beat anybody on any given night,” Carlisle coach Joe Wilson said. “We don’t match up well with them, and we have some forfeits in our lineup right now. We’ve got some injuries. We’ll be back. We’ve got some kids coming off injuries soon. We just have to show and wrestle every match to 100% of our ability.”

Photos: 61st Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament