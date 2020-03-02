It started with a simple question — which is the best wrestling district in Pennsylvania?

Five minutes of discussion and we had three different opinions between The Sentinel sports staff and executive editor. It yielded a quest — find out who dominated the PIAA wrestling championships in the 2010s.

And thus, “Masters of the mat” was born.

We combed through the PIAA and PA-wrestling.com data from 2010-19 to see which districts and which schools dominated the wrestling-rich state. Interact with everything, from the map displaying the best teams from each district in the past 10 years to the chart where you can search and sort through every team to compete on the state's biggest stage. The goal: find and highlight the best Pennsylvania had to offer in the teens.

The behemoths are easily recognizable — Bethlehem Catholic, Reynolds, Nazareth, Franklin Regional, Canon-McMillan and Central Dauphin have been the class of the commonwealth.

BeCa alone won 54 state medals and 16 golds during a run of nearly untouchable dominance that started in 2011.

Despite a national decline in wrestling participation — the National Federation of State High School Associations' annual participation surveys show a decline of 6.74% from 2010-11 to 2017-18 — the Keystone State (a decline of 1.82% in that time) produced some truly astounding wrestling. CD’s run of dominance that started late in the 2000s and Bethlehem Catholic later matched and exceeded the Rams' run with a nine-year march in Class 2A and 3A.

The good news for Midstate diehard wrestling fans: D3 is among the best districts in the state by nearly any measure.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The decade featured wrestlers like CD’s Garrett Peppelman, a two-time state champ; Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee, who went 144-1, claimed three state titles and lost as a senior in the state championship; and BeCa’s Mikey Labriola, a two-time middleweight champ.

We watched District 3 chase down the Rams, including arch rival Cumberland Valley. We watched Boiling Springs successfully climb from a middling 2A program to a perennial powerhouse under Rodney Wright.

There’s no better way to get hyped for the next decade of PIAA wrestling, which begins Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center, than to look back at the last 10 years.

So which was the best decade? What team stood atop the rest?

We have our answers — District 11, led by Bethlehem Catholic — but you can find your answer here.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.