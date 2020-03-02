Masters of the mat: Building a state wrestling powerhouse takes great coaching, great wrestlers and great youth programs

“Canon-Mac is just — you look at the number of state champions that they have, it’s just a community there,” Upson said. “Wrestling is so big in that area and you have so many people that get invested in wrestling. Wrestling is bigger than football out in Canon-Mac, which is a rare thing, especially in Pennsylvania. When you talk about tradition, there’s just no other school in the state that has a tradition like Canon-Mac does.”

Then there are schools like Reynolds in northwestern Pa., which seems to take particular pride in beating teams despite lacking facilities like other top-notch programs.

“When you talk about blue collar, that’s the most blue collar thing you could do,” Upson said. “You don’t even have a wrestling room and you’re probably one of the best teams in the state, and you don’t even have a wrestling room. They practice in a cafeteria. That’s insane. But, I think they like that because it’s almost like, ‘We’re tough and this is why we’re tough and we do the small things.’"

The bottom line

On paper it may seem easy to build a medal-winning, high-caliber team, but in reality, so much more goes into being the best of the best.