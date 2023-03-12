HERSHEY – At some point during his middle school years, Layton Schmick contemplated whether he even wanted to join the Carlisle varsity wrestling team, to fully commit to his love of the sport and to follow in the wrestling-shoed footsteps of his father, Brian, through the trials and the emotions that live on the mat.

Late Saturday night at the Giant Center, with a state Class 3A bronze medal dangling from his neck and the floor still buzzing from the fireworks of his final high school match – a 3-1 decision over Penn Trafford’s Joe Enick in sudden victory – the Thundering Herd’s heavyweight knew he made the right decision all those years ago.

“They convinced me to come out,” Schmick said. “They said it would be good for me. And I’m sure glad I did.”

Schmick’s dramatic takedown 40 seconds into sudden victory punctuated the final session of the PIAA wrestling championships, one that that included a silver-medal performance from Northern’s Cole Bartram at 189 pounds and a fourth-place finish for Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino at 160.

“It always feels good to end on a win,” Schmick said, “but I think that was an exciting one that people will remember, so it feels great to do this.”

Before Schmick’s memorable flourish, the senior needed a short memory in the morning after dropping a 9-0 decision to State College’s Nicholas Pavlechko in the championship semifinals. About an hour later, overcame a 3-1 deficit and some mid-match pain in his knee to pull off a 4-3 win over Pine-Richland’s Joe Schneck with a reversal in the final seconds of the consolation semifinals.

“It’s all mental,” Schmick said. “It hurt, but you just have to push through it. I only had five minutes left in my high school career. I had to go out with a bang.”

The bang began as a muffled fizzle, as Schmick and Enck engaged in a grueling, physical dance through the first period. Enck drew first blood, on the mat and on the board, in the second period, scoring an escape point. But Schmick and his Carlisle coaches knew he had to play the long game after watching film of Enick Thursday night and Saturday afternoon.

“We saw that he came out like a house of fire,” said Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson. “We talked about weathering that storm, wearing him out and then being able to get to the point where our gas tank was going to be better than his gas tank.”

Schmick pushed the pace, then pushed the match into overtime with an escape point of his own in the final minute of the third period.

“We just kept going over the game plan,” Schmick said, “over and over. ‘Wear him out, wear him out, right to the end. You have the better gas tank.’ And I did.”

During the overtime period, Schmick blocked a shot from Enick, using the momentum to slide around the Warrior senior’s torso and pull him down by the leg for the winning takedown, for a bronze medal and for a moment that will echo in the Carlisle wrestling room for a long time.

“He did it for the brand,” Wilson said. “That Carlisle wrestling brand. We talk about tradition all the time. We made it clear. His dad was one of the best wrestlers we’ve ever had. .. (Brian) was down here three times and wasn’t able to get that medal. There was no way we were leaving here without a medal. To be able to come out third place in this, and win in dramatic fashion, it means a lot to us.”

Silver for Bartram

The only local wrestler to reach a championship final Saturday, Bartram won a 5-2 decision against Jersey Shore’s Haydn Packer before suffering a 4-0 loss in the championship bout to Daniel Boone’s Tucker Hogan, who completed an undefeated junior season.

Hogan opened the scoring with a reversal 43 seconds into the second period and added to his lead with a takedown in the third.

“I think he wrestled really well the whole tournament,” Northern head coach Kyle Koser said of Bartram, who went 39-3 as a junior. “He was going after it the whole tournament. He had a system he was working toward. We had a plan. Sometimes you just only get so close. He has a lot to be proud of. He gave it his all.”

Frontino’s finale

Frontino felt the weight of the tournament’s razor-thin margins in the later rounds Saturday. A stalling call was the deciding point in his 2-1 loss to eventual champion Dylan Evans of Chartiers Valley in the semifinals. After bouncing back with a 10-1 major decision over Franklin Regional’s Gavn Beck, Frontino fell short again, 3-0, in the third-place match against Bethlehem Catholic’s Andrew Harmon. Frontino had been in the process of a first-period takedown when the officials stopped the clock for injury time to check Harmon after a suspected eye poke.

“I had plenty of opportunities to score,” Frontino said. “That wasn’t the only one. He wrestled a great match.”

Harmon took control with an escape and a takedown early in the second period. He didn’t let up after that. Frontino, a Brown commit, went 35-3 as a senior and finished his high school career with two state medals, improving from an eighth-place finish as a junior.

“This is the toughest tournament in the country,” Shippensburg head coach. “To get one of these medals is something to be seen.”

