'Just keep showing up': Newly inducted Hall of Famer, Cumberland Valley's Dave Heckard has no plans of slowing down

A lot has happened for Cumberland Valley’s Dave Heckard in the past two weeks.

Heckard surpassed former head wrestling coach Don Humes on Jan. 10 as the winningest coach in program history with 252 wins. Then, four days later, Heckard was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame’s West Shore Chapter. He is joined by late former Trinity coach Larry Kostelac Sr., who is the father of current boys basketball coach Larry Kostelac Jr.

Heckard wrestled and played football at CV, earning a spot on Villanova's football roster for four years. He later joined the Penn State wrestling program.

Along with his head coaching duties with the wrestling program, Heckard also served as assistant coach with the football team for several years.

“I’m just extremely grateful,” Heckard said Wednesday night after his team beat Big Spring 61-6. “For all of it. The years at Cumberland Valley have been awesome and then, obviously, getting inducted into the hall of fame, I’m just really grateful for the people that I’ve had in my life that helped me get there.”

Surpassing Humes admittedly caught Heckard a bit by surprise.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up