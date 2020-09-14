'Just come in and get better each day': After 14 seasons with Cedar Cliff wrestling, Rob Rapsey decides to step down

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you asked Rob Rapsey what was his favorite moment through all his years with Cedar Cliff wrestling, he couldn't pick just one.

At least not one moment that easily.

Rapsey, who has been at the helm of the Colts for 14 years, decided in the past few weeks that it was time he stepped away.

Rapsey actually hasn't coached the Colts since the end of the 2018-19 season. He took a year off last season to get surgery for Diverticulitis, which he battled the previous five years. The year off gave him time to properly recover, and he intended to return for the upcoming season. But after his brother, Thad, an assistant with the team, decided to step down recently, the decision seemed right for Rapsey.

"There wasn’t ever going to be a good time," Rapsey said. "I had that year off, I had my surgery — things went well, and [this decision] has nothing to do with anything health related — but with Thad stepping down, that was a big thing for me. We’d been together forever, basically been a team, and that played into [my decision].

"The decision just did come to us in the last few weeks. I was planning on being back the whole time and then just sitting down and talking out with some people and my family, we came to that decision."