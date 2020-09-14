'Just come in and get better each day': After 14 seasons with Cedar Cliff wrestling, Rob Rapsey decides to step down

If you asked Rob Rapsey what was his favorite moment through all his years with Cedar Cliff wrestling, he couldn't pick just one.
At least not one moment that easily.
Rapsey, who has been at the helm of the Colts for 14 years, decided in the past few weeks that it was time he stepped away.
Rapsey actually hasn't coached the Colts since the end of the 2018-19 season. He took a year off last season to get surgery for Diverticulitis, which he battled the previous five years. The year off gave him time to properly recover, and he intended to return for the upcoming season. But after his brother, Thad, an assistant with the team, decided to step down recently, the decision seemed right for Rapsey.
"There wasn’t ever going to be a good time," Rapsey said. "I had that year off, I had my surgery — things went well, and [this decision] has nothing to do with anything health related — but with Thad stepping down, that was a big thing for me. We’d been together forever, basically been a team, and that played into [my decision].
"The decision just did come to us in the last few weeks. I was planning on being back the whole time and then just sitting down and talking out with some people and my family, we came to that decision."
The year off also gave Rapsey more time with his family. He has grandchildren who live in Colorado, he said, that he'd like to see more. And he also wants to continue growing his Mechanicsburg-based business, Grappling Crab Shack.
Rapsey began to realize he had many things to look forward to off the wrestling mat.
"Three years ago they came in to visit and I saw them for a couple of days over Christmas, but then I had to get in the vans and head for [the Powerade Tournament] like, two days after, so I just wasn’t going to get to spend as much time with the grandkids and the family. It’s just all those factors together, it seemed like the right time."
Rick Tamanosky, who took over as interim head coach last season, is expected to keep the reins of the program moving forward. He and Rapsey have a long relationship and both trained under Cedar Cliff great Bob Craig.
Rapsey put his trust in Tamanosky last season, and Rapsey is confident Tamanosky will continue their shared vision for the team for seasons to come.
"I always told the guys that my mantra, my philosophy has always been, ‘Don’t worry about wins and losses, that stuff will take care of itself. Just come in and put the work in, just come in and get better each day,’" Rapsey said.
"That’s something I’ve preached and I believe in."
After 50 years of wrestling and coaching under his belt, Rapsey has finally hung up the shoes, ones studded with accolades.
Rapsey retires with a 258-59 career record, four District 3 team championships, seven Mid-Penn Conference division titles, 15 District 3 individual champions, 16 state medalists and four state finalists.
And there is one thing he's going to miss.
"Walking in the room each day, I’ll miss that," Rapsey said. "Not so much the meets and the other stuff, it’s the day-to-day stuff with the kids and the coaches. The work you put in to get the results in the end, I’ll miss doing that on a regular basis. The relationships I have with everybody, it’s funny, when I got thinking about that and talking about that, those things won’t go away — they’re always going to be there anyway.
"I’ll always have those kids and to this day I’ve probably heard from over half the guys I’ve coached over the past few weeks, and a lot of them I’m in touch with on a regular basis. Same thing with the coaches I’ve coached with. That makes it a little easier, I won’t be missing that."
