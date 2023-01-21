Jackson Rush clinches West Perry win over Boiling Springs in Mid-Penn Colonial wrestling showdown

ELLIOTTSBURG — In a full house and a postseason atmosphere, with first place in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division on the line, West Perry wrestling's Jackson Rush worked his way to a 17-6 major decision to give the Mustangs a 27-26 dual meet victory over Boiling Springs Saturday night.

The electric match was the last chance for the Mustangs and Bubblers to clash in a dual this season with Boiling Springs now in Class 3A for the postseason.

“Jackson is tough, and we knew that," Boiling Springs coach Josh Murray said, "but this atmosphere tonight was playoff intensity. I love to wrestle West Perry. It's always a good match, and that is what we wanted and needed.”

Murray and West Perry coach Larry Kell expected Saturday's match to be tightly contested when they worked out the numbers beforehand.

“You work to get bonus points and you work to not give away bonus points,” Murray said. “That was the match tonight. We knew the young kids at the last three weights (107,114, and 121) were going to be crucial. We just hoped we had the lead where we didn’t put them in that situation. I would rather they be put in that position on a night like this than in the team championships or individual championships.”

Luke Magnani and Eli Bounds gave the Bubblers (13-2, 3-1 Colonial) an early lead, but picked up just one bonus point from Magnani's major decision over West Perry's Cooper Nace at 127 pounds.

Tyler Morrison put the Mustangs (12-1, 5-0) on the board, continuing his strong season with bonus points through a third-period fall over the Bubblers' Sawyer Young.

After a major decision from Ean Wilson and a decision from Michael Duggan, the Bubblers led 14-6, but West Perry's Carter Nace gave the Mustangs some momentum with a fall over Preston Warner. Justice Hockenberry-Folk, fresh off his 100th career win last week, earned a 15-0 tech fall and the ‘Stangs led 17-14.

Quade Boden stretched the lead to 20-14 with a tough 8-6 win over Deion White in overtime, but the Bubblers answered when Collin Neal picked up a fall and Julyan Dodson earned a 7-2 decision over Anthony DeAngelo at heavyweight.

Boiling Springs led 23-20, going into those final three weights.

Bubbler Chase Evans led 3-1 but couldn’t hold on, and West Perry's Ethan Rea took advantage and tied the match at 23 with a 5-3 win.

Boiling Springs freshman Drew Sherer had Ashtyn Leigh on his back twice but couldn’t earn the fall, instead picking up an 8-7 decision. The Bubblers led by three, but Rush ran onto the mat against freshman Ian Longenberger. The Mustang sophomore took Longenberger down, let him up, took him down again several times before picking up the 17-6 decision to send the Mustang faithful into celebration.

“I couldn’t have asked my team to do anything more than they did,’ said Mustang coach Larry Kell. “Our experienced wrestlers did their jobs and the youngsters hung in there. Tyler Morrison’s fall was big as was Carter Nace and Justice Hockenberry Folk. I felt real comfortable tied in the match with Jackson coming out for the final match. He knew what he needed to do and just did it.”

