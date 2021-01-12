Humble and hungry: Camp Hill wrestling duo Max Delaye and Sean Getty ready to finish what they started

Max Delaye and Sean Getty are an almost inseparable pair.
The Camp Hill duo wrestle together, work out together, lift together and they even had identical postseason runs last season. Both walked away with District 3 Class 2A golds, sectional golds, both placed second at regionals and both made an appearance at states — the longest run for two Lions wrestlers in 16 years.
The eerily similar conclusion to their junior seasons was a perfect ending for the two who still do everything together.
"That’s why we’re so similar. He follows me around," Delaye said with a laugh Saturday after beating Mechanicsburg in the season opener, much to the dismay of Getty who could be heard saying, "Yeah, OK," in the background.
"They just followed each other around [during the postseason]," head coach Chad Gallaher said with a laugh.
The duo made history for Camp Hill last season, and they're due for another, much longer run this season. And if Getty and Delaye have anything to say about it, they're aiming for a Top 3 finish in the state.
That feat will require overcoming several obstacles, obviously, including a new postseason format that includes super-regionals, but Gallaher thinks the two have what it takes to achieve those goals.
"The thing that I’ve talked to them about is just to be humble and understand that they had a fantastic season last year, but nobody’s going to roll over for them this year and they have to get back to that," he said. "You worry that in the follow-up season [they] let that get to their head a little bit and then you get troubles. They are extremely talented, they work extremely hard and they have everything they need to do to get on that platform at states.
"They just need to stay humble and hungry, and they can achieve their goals."
"Humble and hungry" may be the duo's tagline this season, which began Saturday afternoon with a 52-22 win over Mechanicsburg at Camp Hill High School. Getty didn’t get a chance to wrestle, winning his 172-pound bout by forfeit. But Delaye (160) needed less than a minute to win by pin.
That was just step No. 1. Delaye and Getty have a long list of goals they want to check off this season.
Both said they put in a ton of work in the offseason to get ready for a "challenging year," according to Getty. Both know the challenges they face not just with aiming high for their goals, but with COVID-19 putting a damper on the season.
"Everyone was just saying, ‘Oh, we might not even have a season.’ That was getting to me a little bit and motivation was lacking a little bit, but I knew I just had to stay focused and stay determined because this is my year and I can do big things this year," Getty said. "I can make it way farther than I did last year. I made it to states last year, but I can make it further, as in Top 3 in the state. Honestly, I just kept saying in my mind, ‘It doesn’t matter if we have a season, I’m still gonna work, I’m still gonna put in the work.’"
Delaye is motivated by the memory of all his losses and the thought that if he had set his sights higher last year, he might have finished with a PIAA medal.
"Last year my mindset was to just win districts and to qualify for states, and as soon as I got to states I had the mindset of, ‘Oh, I already made it,’" Delaye said. "And I could have placed that year, but I didn’t have the mindset of, ‘I want to win states.’ And I think that’s what kind of killed me in the postseason when I got there. This year, every match, every tournament I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to win, I’m going to win.’ And that’s my mindset.
"I know every loss I’ve had to every kid — and the states one, that one, was the toughest one because I knew if I really wanted to I could have placed that year."
Both know just how much harder they have to work this season and they know it's going to take more than just individual work to get it done.
"I’m hopeful and I’m confident that they can get there," Gallaher said. "They have the edge that it’s going to take to get to that level. In a year of COVID — an X-factor that no one can control — and we hope and cross our fingers that it has no impact on their seasons. They work hard at practice, they come to practice and do what they need to do to be the best that they can. I have confidence that they’re going to achieve their goals."
