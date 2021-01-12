Humble and hungry: Camp Hill wrestling duo Max Delaye and Sean Getty ready to finish what they started

Max Delaye and Sean Getty are an almost inseparable pair.

The Camp Hill duo wrestle together, work out together, lift together and they even had identical postseason runs last season. Both walked away with District 3 Class 2A golds, sectional golds, both placed second at regionals and both made an appearance at states — the longest run for two Lions wrestlers in 16 years.

The eerily similar conclusion to their junior seasons was a perfect ending for the two who still do everything together.

"That’s why we’re so similar. He follows me around," Delaye said with a laugh Saturday after beating Mechanicsburg in the season opener, much to the dismay of Getty who could be heard saying, "Yeah, OK," in the background.

"They just followed each other around [during the postseason]," head coach Chad Gallaher said with a laugh.

The duo made history for Camp Hill last season, and they're due for another, much longer run this season. And if Getty and Delaye have anything to say about it, they're aiming for a Top 3 finish in the state.

That feat will require overcoming several obstacles, obviously, including a new postseason format that includes super-regionals, but Gallaher thinks the two have what it takes to achieve those goals.