HS Wrestling: Trojan Wars, multiple large tournaments canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

“Honestly, it’s a risk every year because before we had to deal with COVID-19, wrestling had to deal with infectious diseases all the time. In recent years, we went to a tournament in Maryland the other year and a team that was there wrestled in West Virginia a week earlier and they had mat herpes. Then it was a big scare for all the teams there, but anytime you’re going to wrestle people from outside your area you’re going to increase your risk.”

According to Wilson, Carlisle is still in talks about holding the Carlisle Holiday Wrestling Tournament. Things would certainly have to change because of safety precautions, but Wilson has hope that everything can be planned out by the time the season gets under way.

As of now, only 25 people are allowed indoors under recommendations from Gov. Tom Wolf. And with an estimated 22 teams at the Carlisle tournament, over 250 people would be indoors with just wrestlers alone. Some major revamps will have to happen for everything to run safely and smoothly.