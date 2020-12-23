HS Wrestling: Team championships pushed back, new 'super regional' playoff format still planned for season

Like every sport in the winter, wrestling is going to look a lot different in 2021.
But, this time, it's not just about the masks and extra safety precautions because of COVID-19. The entire wrestling postseason is getting a face-lift.
A new playoff format, including what the PIAA wrestling steering committee calls a "super regional," was approved Dec. 9 during the PIAA board of directors meeting. However, after another meeting Tuesday following Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency mitigation orders that shut down high school sports until Jan. 4, the playoff format will go through some more changes — and those changes may go through even more changes in the future.
That would be a delay to the team tournament schedule, pushing the state team championships to sometime between March 13-27, after the individual championships.
Here's a look at the upcoming changes to the wrestling postseason in 2021, assuming no further delays or alterations are caused by the pandemic.
Feeling super
In the original plan, the tournament narrowed the state championship field to eight wrestlers in both Class 2A and 3A, and the super regional round would act as the first round of the PIAA tournament. The super regionals — one for the state's western half and the other for the eastern half, for both classifications — will also feature eight-wrestler brackets.
"The stipulation is you can’t have more than eight guys in a bracket, and we have to change some things to get us there," Cumberland Valley head coach Dave Heckard said. "I don’t mind it. Your better guys are going to produce it and get through."
Four wrestlers will qualify from each of the super regional tournaments to the state championships a week later. Each class will also have consolation rounds.
One Class 2A super regional will include the Northeast (Districts 2, 11 and 12) and Southeast (Districts 1, 3, and 11) regions, and the other tournament will be the Northwest (Districts 9 and 10) and Southwest (Districts 5, 6 and 7) regions. One Class 3A super regional includes the Northeast (Districts 2, 11 and 12) and Southeast (District 1), while the other tournament includes South Central (District 3), Southwest (District 7) and Northwest (Districts 4, 9, 6, 8 and 10).
Teams pushed back
The first two rounds of the district team tournament in both Class 2A and 3A were set to be wrestled at local sites Feb. 8 and Feb. 10. That has since changed with the PIAA deciding that team championships should be delayed until after individual championships.
This will allow for teams to get in more regular season competition with teams unable to resume regular season competition until at least Jan. 8 — and even later for some teams.
“That’s our initial plan,” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said in Tuesday’s meeting. “We don’t want to be disruptive to the individual tournament, but I think we’re understanding of the need to schedule or utilize those weeks for part of the regular season for many of those schools.”
Lombardi said the target dates for team wrestling are between March 13 and March 27, but there’s a possibility they do it later than that. The dates will be dependent on schedules, the Giant Center’s availability and anything else that may inhibit the tournament.
“I can’t answer that today,” Lombardi said when asked if Giant Center would still host the team championships. “However, I can say that we’re going to put everything on the table to possibly have a team champion because it’s important to the membership. … It was the consensus of the [wrestling steering] committee that we wanna make all efforts that we can. I think what the board did today provides us maximum flexibility.”
'Tough road' ahead
Separating the state in half for the super regionals will make for an even more difficult road to the PIAA stage, some coaches expect.
"The super regional will be a very tough road for us to make it to the Giant Center, but that’s not going to discourage us," Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said. "We are going to go out and battle and let the chips fall where they will fall."
"[Adding the super regional], those are going to be two difficult tournaments," Heckard said. "You’re not going to have the guy who is on the borderline of making it to the state tournament and punches his ticket through and gets a fourth.
"I guess that’s good and bad in a sense of that’s good because it’s improving the competition, but it’s also somewhat of a negative because some of the kids, they work hard and they have a goal of qualifying for the Pennsylvania state tournament — and that’s an incredible accomplishment. That’s kind of taken away from those guys."
The wrestling steering committee wanted to create a postseason format that fit with its recommendations for safely competing during the pandemic, namely limiting the number of days and number of wrestlers in a bracket. Tournaments will now be held in one day instead of two — or three in the state tournament's case.
The PIAA tournament will be broken into smaller sessions by weight classes to manage capacity and spacing. In both classes, the first session will be for 106-138 pounds and the second session will be 145-285 pounds.
Sectional and district championship formats will be adjusted at the local level.
The super regional seems to be both a positive and a negative for small schools and big alike. The new format is a welcome change, at least for the time being.
"Everybody has to step up their game if you want to go to the state tournament and place. That is what it is," Heckard said. "I’d like to see them keep the super regional and when the brackets come back for states and we get back to normal, I’d like to see them move back to the 16 and take eight from each super regional. Rather than us having that extra week, start everyone at the same time with districts and everybody goes through a super regional. It’ll be interesting to see how successful the tournament is."
Heckard's proposal would be an increase from the traditional number of wrestlers taken. In a normal year, there are 20 wrestlers in each weight class. This year, there are 16, if one views the super regionals as the first few rounds of a traditional three-day state tournament. His proposal would increase the number of wrestlers to qualify out of regionals from 20 to 32.
Further information regarding the wrestling postseason is expected to be announced at upcoming District 3 and PIAA board meetings, including the locations, schedules and formats for the district sectionals and district championships, as well as state regionals, super regionals and championship tournaments.
More could change if Wolf extends the mitigation efforts beyond Jan. 4, but as of right now the PIAA is proceeding with the intent for the season to resume on that date.
