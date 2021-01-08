HS Wrestling: Red Land shuts down for 10 days after positive COVID-19 test

The Red Land wrestling team will shut down for 10 days after the team reported a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Red Land was informed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the whole team would have to quarantine, according to PennLive. The Patriots will be able to return to practice Jan. 15 and are eligible to play five days later.

Red Land was set to get the season underway Saturday with a quad-meet at Central Dauphin. That will now be a tri-meet between Big Spring, Northern and the Rams.

The Patriots next match, barring anymore setbacks, will be Jan. 20 against Carlisle.

​Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.