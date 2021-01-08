HS Wrestling: Red Land shuts down for 10 days after positive COVID-19 test

The Red Land wrestling team will shut down for 10 days after the team reported a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Red Land was informed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the whole team would have to quarantine, according to PennLive. The Patriots will be able to return to practice Jan. 15 and are eligible to play five days later.
Red Land was set to get the season underway Saturday with a quad-meet at Central Dauphin. That will now be a tri-meet between Big Spring, Northern and the Rams.
The Patriots next match, barring anymore setbacks, will be Jan. 20 against Carlisle.
