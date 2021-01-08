 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Wrestling: Red Land shuts down for 10 days after positive COVID-19 test
HS Wrestling

HS Wrestling: Red Land shuts down for 10 days after positive COVID-19 test

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Wrestling Tournament 19.JPG (copy)

Red Land will be shut down for 10 days due to a positive COVID-19 test.

 Sentinel file

The Red Land wrestling team will shut down for 10 days after the team reported a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Red Land was informed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the whole team would have to quarantine, according to PennLive. The Patriots will be able to return to practice Jan. 15 and are eligible to play five days later.

Red Land was set to get the season underway Saturday with a quad-meet at Central Dauphin. That will now be a tri-meet between Big Spring, Northern and the Rams.

The Patriots next match, barring anymore setbacks, will be Jan. 20 against Carlisle.

+13 2020-21 Winter Sports Previews: Athletes to watch in wrestling, swimming and hoops with season on horizon
Winter Sports FAQ: Can fans attend games? Who has to wear masks? What will the postseason look like?
HS Wrestling: Making weight, crammed schedules a challenge in condensed season for area wrestlers
HS Sports: District 3 approves new scheduling freeze dates aimed at curtailing power rankings manipulation

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Part 4 - Kyle Swartz vs. Donovon Ball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News