HS Wrestling: Pins pace unbeaten Camp Hill to 54-24 victory over rival Trinity

Camp Hill’s wrestlers charged into their home gym Wednesday night with the lights out and the Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” bouncing off the bleachers. They circled the mat under the spotlight, picking up speed as they absorbed the energy of the crowd looking on with anticipation.

And they never slowed down on their way, earning pinfall victories in the first seven bouts of a 54-24 triumph over visiting Trinity in a Mid-Penn Capital match, improving their overall dual-meet record to 6-0.

“It’s Trinity,” said Camp Hill head coach Chad Gallaher. “When it’s these two schools, on any team in any sport, everybody plays their best. They didn’t want to lose to their neighbor. So even yesterday at practice, I could sense in our tone was completely different. You could see the boys wrestling with intensity. They were so fired up for today. And we got the momentum right away with our two best guys, and it just snowballed from there.”

The match’s 126-pound starting weight class allowed the Lions (2-0 Capital Division) to open with the one-two punch of Noah Doi and Christian Doi. Noah improved his freshman record to 10-0 individually and set the tone by pinning Trinity’s Joseph Le at 1:28. Christian, a two-time state qualifier, followed suit, getting the fall against the Shamrocks’ Josiah Bowie at 3:15.

“It’s my last season,” said Christian, a senior. “This is a big one for me, so I’m going to remember this one for a while.”

Behind the brothers’ opening blitz, Camp Hill rattled off pinfall victories in the next five bouts, courtesy of freshman Braxton Wolgemuth at 138 (4:17), Austin Shore at 145 (3:00), Kolby Baker at 152 (1:17), Kobe Moore at 160 (:50) and Gavin Nunn at 172 (4:52), rallying in the third period to defeat Trinity’s Jacob Shull.

“Our biggest takeaway tonight,” Gallaher said, “and it’s been this way, is that there’s just a lot of heart on this team. We have a couple really, really solid wrestlers. We’ve got a lot of average wrestlers that have a heart this big. Any coach will take that any day.”

The Shamrocks (4-2, 1-1) had momentum coming into the match after placing three finalists each at the Dec. 17-18 Carlisle Invitational and the MyHouse Trojan Wars at Chambersburg Dec. 29-30. But Trinity’s top three wrestlers — Major Lewis at 106, Jagger Gray at 172 and Tucker Paytner at 189 — could only watch and wait for their bouts as the Lions piled up points early in Wednesday’s affair.

“That’s right in the heart of their lineup,” Trinity head coach Joe Perretta said. “Those are their best guys that they’re starting off with, so they got some momentum going that I knew they were going to get. Maybe if we started off with our studs, our big guns, maybe the momentum would’ve been a little different, and we would’ve been able to pull out some of those closer matches.”

Gray picked up the Shamrocks’ first points of the night, pinning Robby Rhinehart in 1:01 at 189. Paytner pinned Eric Dick in 30 seconds at 215, and Lewis won by forfeit at 106, and Mike Sutton rounded out the Trinity scoring at 113 via fall (1:21).

Camp Hill heavyweight Grant Cutler won by fall, and Marcus Colson won the final bout of the night by forfeit at 120.

“What we see is this team getting better every week,” Gallaher said. “We can clearly see an improvement, and it shined tonight. At the start of the season, I knew we were young. I knew we were green. I wasn’t sure where this team was going to go, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

