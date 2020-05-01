HS Wrestling: PIAA moves forward with 13-weight-class proposal after NFHS effectively delays decision until 2021

The reduction of one weight class was unanimously approved Wednesday by the PIAA wrestling steering committee. It awaits approval in May from the PIAA Board of Directors.

"The committee has heard loud and clear a desire to maintain lower weight classes as part of the sport," PIAA chief marketing officer Mark Byers said through email. "At the same time, 13 classes affords the opportunity for an easier tie-breaker, still addresses a reduction in forfeitures through the elimination of a class and will not adversely affect descent plans for wrestlers participating out of state or schools travelling to Pennsylvania for competition."

A study by The Sentinel during the 2019-20 wrestling season showed the majority of dual-meet forfeits involving teams in Cumberland County and Dillsburg occured at 106 and 113. But coaches have been adamant about keeping the lightweights as is.

The new proposal is set to go to the PIAA Board of Directors for a vote May 20. The NFHS is also set to talk about weight changes again in 2021, according to Byers.