HS Wrestling: Notable performances from season-opening action

The 2021-22 varsity wrestling season kicked off Friday and Saturday with a flurry of actions in dual meets and regional tournaments.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from the mat.

Carlisle trio goes unbeaten at Ephrata

The Thundering Herd struck a strong note to open their season with a 3-1 record in Saturday’s Ephrata duals, defeating State College (40-30), Annville-Cleona (60-11) and the host Mountainieers (41-25). They suffered their only loss of the day in a one-point setback to York Suburban. Carlisle’s Truman Lauer (113 pounds) Jarrett Wilson (152/160) and Layton Schmick all went undefeated, winning each bout by pinfall. The Herd host the Carlisle Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Big Springs' Gregoris, Lecron win titles at Brandywine

Eli Gregoris (132 pounds) and Jeremiah Lecrone (285) claimed individual titles in Saturday’s Sam Lovello Classic at Brandywine Heights and helped guide Big Spring to a second-place finish in the team standings. Both Bulldogs pinned their way to championships in their respective brackets. Gregoris needed 6 minutes, 54 seconds of time on the mat to record his three falls, pinning Conwell-Egan’s Anthony Lavish at 4:40 of their championship bout. Lecrone totaled 5:10 on the mat, pinning Muhlenberg’s Caleb Herter in 1:17 for the title.

Camp Hill, Trinity, stay perfect at Newport Duals

Both Camp Hill and Trinity went unbeaten at Saturday’s Newport duals. The Lions went 3-0 as a team, defeating Midd-West (48-22), York Tech (50-12) and Eastern York (53-18). Marcus Colson, Noah Doi, Kobe Moore, Robby Rhinehart and Grant Cutler all went 3-0 individually, and Braxton Wolgemuth won his only bout of the day by forfeit.

The Shamrocks won a pair of matches at Newport, defeating York Tech (37-27) and Midd-West (48-18).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

