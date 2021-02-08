HS Wrestling: Noah Clawson picks up win No. 100 in Carlisle's win over Mechanicsburg in push for division crown

Five of Carlisle’s eight pins — by Layton Schmick (285), Clawson (113), Trentin Walker (126), Smith (160) and Malik Miller (215) — were in the first period, each of them coming in 1:13 or less. Pins also went to Pete Petsinis (132), Clayton Shughart (138) and Zimmerman (189), with Jarrett Wilson registering a decision at 145.

The big number for the always-aggressive Zimmerman has been the jump in weight from last season to this, with the senior wrestling at 189 after being a state qualifier at 160 a year ago. The three-time state qualifier met resistance from the Wildcats’ Antonio Zeno, who trailed just 6-2 after two periods. But Zimmerman turned it on in the third, and he cleaned up the pin with a little more than a minute to go.

Carlisle will close out its dual season with two matches this week, the first a home date on Wednesday with crossover opponent Shippensburg. The Herd then welcome winless Hershey on Friday with the opportunity to complete an unbeaten Keystone slate and claim an outright crown.

Monday’s match was just the opener for a week of solid opponents for the Wildcats, who face Keystone mates Red Land and Northern on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.

