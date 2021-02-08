HS Wrestling: Noah Clawson picks up win No. 100 in Carlisle's win over Mechanicsburg in push for division crown

With the end of an abbreviated regular season closing in fast, the Carlisle wrestling team spent Monday evening ticking items from its to-do list.
The first box checked was getting the 100th career victory for senior 113-pounder Noah Clawson, a win that came via quick pin in the night’s second bout wrestled. Next was moving one step closer to an unbeaten finish in the Mid-Penn Keystone and an outright division title, a task that took only slightly longer.
Carlisle rolled to a 69-6 victory over Mechanicsburg in a Keystone Division contest at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School, with the Thundering Herd winning all nine bouts wrestled, eight of them by fall.
Standing out
Clawson needed just 68 seconds of wrestling to claim his victory, getting a quick takedown of the Wildcats’ Jason Boyer and then working a bar-half combination to finish the fall in short order. The senior had entered the season needing 16 victories to reach the career century mark, and he’s since gone 16-0 and earned bonus points in every one of those wins.
Clawson became the sixth Carlisle wrestler in history, and the second this season, to reach the 100-win mark, with fellow senior Colton Zimmerman joining the club in January. Senior Sean Smith is on track to be the next, needing two more wins.
By the numbers
Five of Carlisle’s eight pins — by Layton Schmick (285), Clawson (113), Trentin Walker (126), Smith (160) and Malik Miller (215) — were in the first period, each of them coming in 1:13 or less. Pins also went to Pete Petsinis (132), Clayton Shughart (138) and Zimmerman (189), with Jarrett Wilson registering a decision at 145.
The big number for the always-aggressive Zimmerman has been the jump in weight from last season to this, with the senior wrestling at 189 after being a state qualifier at 160 a year ago. The three-time state qualifier met resistance from the Wildcats’ Antonio Zeno, who trailed just 6-2 after two periods. But Zimmerman turned it on in the third, and he cleaned up the pin with a little more than a minute to go.
Up next
Carlisle will close out its dual season with two matches this week, the first a home date on Wednesday with crossover opponent Shippensburg. The Herd then welcome winless Hershey on Friday with the opportunity to complete an unbeaten Keystone slate and claim an outright crown.
Monday’s match was just the opener for a week of solid opponents for the Wildcats, who face Keystone mates Red Land and Northern on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.
They said it
Clawson, on reaching his milestone: “It was super exciting to be here and be able to do it with my teammates. It was up in the air at the beginning of the year if this was something that would happen for us. Zimmerman started it off early in the year getting his 100th win, I picked up mine tonight, and I’m looking forward to Sean picking up his.”
Zimmerman, on making the jump at 189: “It’s really about my movement and controlling people more. When I was down at 160 and 170, I could really wrestle from space. But now guys are just longer. Tonight, I tried to wrestle from space a little bit and just didn’t work out. So I had to do what I usually do and wrestle on the mat.”
Carlisle coach Joe Wilson, on seeing his wrestlers achieve the 100-win mark: “We knew coming into the season that we were so close. Zimmerman was at two, Noah was at 16 and Sean was at 18, and I remember saying, ‘I just want to have a regular season.’ Even looking at that, though, the chances of a kid going undefeated to this point, especially with our schedule, are tough. We got those two, and then Friday night we should get Sean his 100th win at home. To add three kids to the banner is going to be something special.”