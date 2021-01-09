HS Wrestling: Mechanicsburg looks to bring more 'fight' into next match after loss to Camp Hill

It took Delaye less than a minute to pin his opponent, Morton Hummer. It looked as though Delaye picked right up from where he left off last season.

"It feels great," Delaye said. "I wanted to come out here and just get off the mat as quick as possible, and that’s my goal every time. Get in, get out and today was a good example of that."

"We started in a really strong part of our lineup," head coach Chad Gallaher said. "We had all of our really tough seniors right away, so that got us a lot of momentum going forward. The match was smooth, there were no health issues and besides a mask on our face, it looked very normal."

Sean Getty, another district champ, will have to wait at least a few days to display any improvements he made after winning his 172-pound bout by forfeit — which he called a "bummer."

Paul Parise (189) and Ben Mullin (215) picked up two more wins for the Lions before Mechanicsburg's Malakai Ayala pulled off the pin against Erick Dick at 285 to finally get the Wildcats on the board.

The team looked a little rusty during the first outing for the season, but Budman also has a few quality wrestlers on his team that showcased exactly what they could do to help the team.