HS Wrestling: Mechanicsburg looks to bring more 'fight' into next match after loss to Camp Hill

Mechanicsburg came out of the gate a little sloppy in the team's first match of the season, something head coach Greg Budman chalks up to a lack of aggression.
Camp Hill, on the other hand, looked like it knew exactly what it wanted to do and executed just that in a 52-22 win Saturday at Camp Hill High School.
The Wildcats team is young this season — full of 10 or 11 sophomores, according to Budman — and it might take a bit for them to get the fight back in them.
"I did talk to the wrestlers about that and that they needed to learn to turn the corner," he said. "They have last year under their belts, so I think they need to have more confidence when they step on the mat and have more fight. I think we need a little more conditioning, hand control, working on being more aggressive and we need to control our heads. We need to control [our opponents], set stuff up and attack the legs. I think the kids were kind of hesitant on attacking today, and I think that’s something that we need to drill into them.
"When they’re more aggressive and they attack, good things will happen."
Camp Hill got a lucky draw when the match started with the 152-pound bout. Kobe Moore came roaring out of the gate to nab a quick pin, followed by Max Delaye, a reigning District 3 champion, getting the fall at 160.
It took Delaye less than a minute to pin his opponent, Morton Hummer. It looked as though Delaye picked right up from where he left off last season.
"It feels great," Delaye said. "I wanted to come out here and just get off the mat as quick as possible, and that’s my goal every time. Get in, get out and today was a good example of that."
"We started in a really strong part of our lineup," head coach Chad Gallaher said. "We had all of our really tough seniors right away, so that got us a lot of momentum going forward. The match was smooth, there were no health issues and besides a mask on our face, it looked very normal."
Sean Getty, another district champ, will have to wait at least a few days to display any improvements he made after winning his 172-pound bout by forfeit — which he called a "bummer."
Paul Parise (189) and Ben Mullin (215) picked up two more wins for the Lions before Mechanicsburg's Malakai Ayala pulled off the pin against Erick Dick at 285 to finally get the Wildcats on the board.
The team looked a little rusty during the first outing for the season, but Budman also has a few quality wrestlers on his team that showcased exactly what they could do to help the team.
Tyler Budman made some noise at 106 with a big 16-4 decision over Austen Slaybaugh, and Parker Sample tallied the win by fall at 132 over Kyle Stauffer. Both came out of the gate and attacked their opponents to get early points, like Greg Budman wanted to see.
It's a positive first step.
"[Sample] went out and, even though he’s a second-year wrestler, he dominated, and he knows when he steps on the mat that’s the way he’s going to wrestle. Be aggressive, look for things and attack, and that’s what he did," Greg Budman said. "Tyler went out there and he couldn’t turn the kid, but he knew he had to resort to letting the kid up and look for takedowns and look for bonus points that way.
"I expected to win one or two more of those matches, but we did what we could."
The Wildcats hit the mat again Monday against East Pennsboro at 7:15, while Camp Hill heads to Newport at 7:15 the same day.
