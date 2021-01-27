HS Wrestling: Matt Repos helps Central Dauphin turn the match around and pull off win over Cumberland Valley

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — There are many aspects of this wrestling season that are outside the norm.
Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin did their best Wednesday to bring a little familiarity back to the mats.
Just as in any other year, the two Mid-Penn Conference powers squared off in a highly competitive dual meet, one that saw seven bouts decided by four points or fewer. A late run of bonus points put Central Dauphin over the top, with the Rams claiming a 34-21 victory over the Eagles in a Commonwealth Division contest at CV’s Dome Gym.
The Rams’ match-swinging run started at 126, where Matt Repos had a 2-0 second-period lead against Jaciah Whitcomb before he worked a tilt. Repos did more than earn nearfall points, though: he was able to pin Whitcomb off the tilt, tying the match at 18-18 with four bouts remaining.
Three of those final four bouts went the Rams’ way, with Josh Miller winning by fall at 132 and then freshman Matt Garvick sealing the deal with a major decision victory at 138.
Standing out
The Rams’ biggest early victory came in the third bout at 189, where Timmy Smith had a 4-0 lead midway through the third period against Gabe Hayes. Smith saw the opportunity for more, though, and he hooked up a cradle and finished the pin with 33 seconds left. Smith’s pin knotted the match at 6-6 after CV had opened with solid decision wins by Gabe Belga and Anthony Bruscino at 160 and 172, respectively.
The foundation for the Rams’ late run was laid at 113, when freshman Gavin Reynolds took a 1-0 victory over Noah Groelly in a tough bout.
A second-period escape had given Reynolds his lone point and he held off a Groelly shot late in the period and then rode out a high-wire third period for the victory in the important swing bout.
By the numbers
The bonus points were the decider on a night in which both squads battled. The Eagles won six of the 13 bouts, but Jake Lucas’ pin at 285 was the only time they were able to put bonus on the board.
Up next
Wednesday’s match opened a busy four-day stretch for both squads. The Eagles host Commonwealth Division foe Mifflin County Thursday night and then travel to Central York for a dual-meet tournament Saturday. Central Dauphin has a Commonwealth match against Chambersburg on tap Thursday, and then takes part in the Solanco duals Saturday.
They said it
Central Dauphin’s Timmy Smith, on going for the late pin: “I could either go on top and turn him, or I could just ride out the period. But I thought my team really needs the bonus points here, so I am just going to go for it. I got it locked up and I wasn’t going to let go.”
Central Dauphin coach Jeff Sweigard, on the bout at 113: “The big match was 113: Reynolds has a huge heart. He’s a hard worker in the room, and he’s physical. I wouldn’t count him out of too many matches because he’s just a hard worker. He’s a blue-collar-type kid.”
Cumberland Valley coach Dave Heckard: “I have to give (CD) credit. They battled tonight and they went out and got it. I knew it was going to be close and I knew the bonus point game was going to be tough to beat with them. I knew they were going to get bonus in spots. They’re a tough team.”
