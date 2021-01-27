HS Wrestling: Matt Repos helps Central Dauphin turn the match around and pull off win over Cumberland Valley

The foundation for the Rams’ late run was laid at 113, when freshman Gavin Reynolds took a 1-0 victory over Noah Groelly in a tough bout.

A second-period escape had given Reynolds his lone point and he held off a Groelly shot late in the period and then rode out a high-wire third period for the victory in the important swing bout.

The bonus points were the decider on a night in which both squads battled. The Eagles won six of the 13 bouts, but Jake Lucas’ pin at 285 was the only time they were able to put bonus on the board.

Wednesday’s match opened a busy four-day stretch for both squads. The Eagles host Commonwealth Division foe Mifflin County Thursday night and then travel to Central York for a dual-meet tournament Saturday. Central Dauphin has a Commonwealth match against Chambersburg on tap Thursday, and then takes part in the Solanco duals Saturday.

Central Dauphin’s Timmy Smith, on going for the late pin: “I could either go on top and turn him, or I could just ride out the period. But I thought my team really needs the bonus points here, so I am just going to go for it. I got it locked up and I wasn’t going to let go.”