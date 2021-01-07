HS Wrestling: Making weight, crammed schedules a challenge in condensed season for area wrestlers

That type of schedule is typical across District 3, leaving little time to ease into things. At Cumberland Valley, the Eagles have a schedule jammed with many of the district’s perennial Class 3A team title contenders.

“We have a nice group,” CV head coach Dave Heckard said. “We think it’s the kind of team that at the beginning of a normal season, people would see us and say, ‘Cumberland Valley is all right,’ and then by the end we would have a team where people are saying, ‘We don’t want to face Cumberland Valley.’ But you don’t have that same timeframe to develop this year. Fortunately, the kids have been great and really want to be there and be working.”

The wrestlers have already undergone their first test of self-discipline: three weeks at home — and without the structured conditioning of a wrestling practice session — during the holiday season. Both Heckard and Wilson were pleased with how their wrestlers met the challenge of staying within a safe and reasonable range of their target postseason weights.

