HS Wrestling: Key returners, notes for the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 wrestling season is scheduled to begin Friday. Here’s a look at some of the top wrestlers for each team with notes on the upcoming campaign.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff (Class 3A)

Coach: Rick Tamanosky (3rd season)

Last year: 10-5 (0-5)

Key returners: Aidan Bachman, sr., 132-138; Mark Paradine, sr., 120-126.

Key losses: Aiden Lewis, Isaiah Auman, John Cunningham.

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: The Colts are looking to build on the experience they gain in the Commonwealth Division gauntlet.

Cumberland Valley (Class 3A)

Coach: Billy Cunningham (1st season)

Last year: 15-3 (4-1)

Key returners: Gabe Belga, jr., 152; Anthony Bruscino, so., 160; Alex Tennis, jr., 106.

Key losses: Kyle Miller, Gabriel Hayes, Abubakar Saka.

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: Cunningham inherits the program, and high expectations, from Dave Heckard, who retired after last season. One of Heckard’s protégés, Cunningham has a roster full of potential.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Carlisle (Class 3A)

Coach: Joe Wilson (16th season)

Last year: 15-3 (7-0)

Key returners: Trentin Walker, sr., 120; Pete Petsinis, jr., 138; Jarrett Wilson, sr., 152; Anthony DeAngelo, so., 160; Malik Miller, sr., 215; Layton Schmick, jr., 285.

Key losses: Noah Clawson, Sean Smith, Colton Zimmerman, Azmir Ibrahim, Clayton Shughart

Top newcomers: Garrett Pedrick, fr., 106; Truman Lauer, sr., 113; Carter Pedrick, fr., 125; Mitchell Adams, fr., 172.

Outlook: Looking to defend their division title and earn a trip to districts, the Herd return an experienced crop of wrestlers while adding younger competitors who’ve earned accolades on their path to the varsity lineup.

Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Greg Budman (9th season)

Last year: 4-8 (2-5)

Key returners: Tyler Budman, jr., 113; Jason Boyer, jr., 120; Niko Ledebohm, jr., 126; Jude Ayala, jr., 138; Abel Brunk, so., 138/145; Parker Sample, jr., 145; Antonio Zeno, jr., 189; Jayden Connors, jr., 215; Malakai Ayala, sr., 285.

Key losses: Garrett Buckbee.

Top newcomers: none.

Outlook: The growth of the team’s core of juniors should determine how much the Wildcats can compete in the Keystone Division. Budman finished third in Class 3A sectionals last season at 106.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Daniel Nauman (3rd season)

Last year: 8-5 (4-1)

Key returners: Rocco Fratelli, so.; Cole Bartram, so.; Joel McClintok, jr.

Key losses: CJ Wagner, Jackson Shea, Bea Blaschak, Hunter Hertzog, Tim Kelly.

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: Fratelli made an impact for the Polar Bears as a freshman. The success of the younger wrestlers could give Northern momentum moving forward.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Brian Baglio (10th season)

Last year: 8-6 (5-2)

Key returners: Corbin Hutchison, jr., 113-120; Reese Polulak, sr., 132-145; Caden Gibson, jr., 145-152; Marcus Pleyer, jr., 152-160; Josh Patrick, jr., 160-170; Connor Stank, jr., 160-170; Bryce Phillips, so., 215.

Key losses: Dylan Rodenhaber, Robert Rodgers.

Top newcomers: Garrett Anderson, fr., 106-113; Sam Culp, fr., 106-113; Ryan Beck, fr., 132-138; AJ Rodgers, jr., 189.

Outlook: Despite the graduation of Rodenhaber, one of the area’s top heavyweights, the Patriots bring in a mix of experienced returnees and promising freshmen and should improve as the season progresses.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 3A)

Coach: Nate Gutshall (6th season)

Last year: 10-10 (3-2)

Key returners: Eli Gregoris, sr., 126; Koi Shotto, jr., 132; Tyler Frye, so., 145.; Sheldon Mentzer, jr., 152; Clayton Hetrick, jr., 172; Rodney Yeafger, jr., 189; Nick Shives, so., 189; Owen Hutchinson, so., 215; Jeremiah Lecrone, sr., 285; Andrew Adams, sr., 285.

Key losses: Angelo Todaro.

Top newcomers: n/a/

Outlook: Gregoris and Adams advanced in the postseason last year, bringing leadership to both ends of the Bulldogs’ lineup and setting the tone for the team’s sophomores and juniors.

Boiling Springs (Class 2A)

Coach: Trevor Byers (3rd season)

Last year: 11-1 (6-0)

Key returners: Korbin Karper, sr.; Michael Duggan, jr.; Raif Barber, sr.; Eli Bounds, jr.; Aiden McCombs, jr.

Key losses: Jimmy Snyer, Austin Mahoney, Eli Crum, Maxx Gillen

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: The Bubblers look to build on their two straight division titles.

Shippensburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Josh Barrick (1st season)

Last year: 2-10 (1-3)

Key returners: Dominic Fronitino, jr., 152; Diesel Koser, jr., 189; Jon Viens, sr., 106-113; Eddie Alcantra, so., 145.

Key losses: Sean Hess, Avian Vasquez.

Top newcomers: Jon Gleason, so., 170; Gianni Eyer, so., 132.

Outlook: The relatively young Greyhounds, anchored by the leadership of Frontino and Koser, look to set the foundation for program’s next chapter in Barrick’s first season at the helm.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill (Class 2A)

Coach: Chad Gallaher (25th season)

Last year: 11-4 (5-2)

Key returners: Marcus Colson, so., middle; Christian Doi, sr., middle, Kobe Moore, so., middle; Gavin nunn, jr., upper; Robby Rhinehart, sr., upper; Eric Dick, sr., upper; Grant Cutler, sr., upper.

Key losses: Max Delaye, Paul Parise, Sean Getty, Ben Mullin

Top newcomers: Noah Doi, fr.

Outlook: The Lions lost two state contenders to graduation in Delaye and Getty, but a young lineup looks to build on their success. Christian Doi, coming off a 25-6 junior season and a southeast regional title, is one of the top returning wrestlers.

East Pennsboro (Class 2A)

Coach: Mike Kramer

Last year: 3-13 (2-4)

Key returners: Logan Kramer, sr., 145; Paul Sanderson, so., 138; Colby Stillions, jr., 145/152.

Key losses: Evan Furlong, Malachi Harvey, Derek Sipe,.

Top newcomers: D’marian Wilkins, jr., 215/285; Alec Kessler, jr., 138/145; Ali Al Nazal, so., 126/132.

Outlook: With Kramer, a two-time district qualifier and one-time regional qualifier, serving as the lone senior in the lineup, a young East Pennsboro squad has room to grow and an opportunity to make strides after last season’s disruptions.

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Joe Perretta (4th season)

Last year: 11-7 (5-2)

Key returners: Major Lewis, jr., 106; Michael Sutton, so., 113-120; Zach Bixler, sr., 132; Jacob Shull, sr., 160-172; Jagger Gray, jr., 172; Tucker Paynter, so., 189; Ryan Dalton, sr., 285.

Key losses: Wyatt Bender, Makoa Neibel

Top newcomers: Josiah Bowie, jr., 126; Tyler Whitley, fr., 113-126; Austin Bergey, jr., 145-152; Jacob Scherra, jr., 152; Alex Whitley, fr., 160-172; Artyom Helling, so., 138-145; Joseph Le, jr., 132-138.

Outlook: The Shamrocks’ strong core of juniors and sophomores includes Lewis, Gray and Paynter, who advanced in the postseason last year. They should make Trinity a tough out in the division.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

