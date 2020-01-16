HS Wrestling: Josh Martin's TB2 win over Jay Roberds provides excitement in Boiling Springs' blowout of Big Spring

BOILING SPRINGS — Boiling Springs may have a few injuries to sort out, but that hasn’t stopped the Bubblers from racking up wins.
And against Big Spring on Thursday night, it seemed more like business as usual than a heated rivalry for the Bubblers as they cruised to a 52-18 win.
That is, until the 220-pound bout came around.
Up 45-6, the Bubblers (5-1, 4-0) sent out Josh Martin to take on Jay Roberds. Unlike the night’s previous bouts, this heavyweight matchup started out slow with a 0-0 score after the first period. And going into the third, both wrestlers were tied up 1-1.
It was the most animated the Boiling Springs gymnasium was all night after nine lackluster bouts.
Roberds earned an escape point in the third period before Martin got the upperhand and tallied the takedown to go up 3-2. However, Martin finally got called for stalling, which locked the match back up at 3-3.
It would take more than regulation to settle this.
“He’s a pretty strong kid, I’ve known that kid for a while,” Martin said. “We wrestled before … and I knew he was going to keep going for my fakes, so I faked, shot and I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ Then that stall call at the end, I was like, ‘Alright, it’s time to put it in third gear.’”
That little pep talk to himself helped Martin in the end, however, as he pulled out the 6-4 decision in the second tiebreaker period, setting off the fans in attendance.
“I knew it was my senior night, and I felt like I needed to get this dub,” Martin said. “Coach [Trevor Byers] said before the match, ‘I know you can beat this kid, let’s get it.’ And I was like, ‘It’s time to go.’”
“Josh, you gotta realize he’s a [195]-pounder,” Byers said. “So we’re giving up, 20 pounds at least? Josh weighed in at 197 tonight, so he’s down the weight and he bumps up to 220 for the team. But when you have injuries, that’s what you have to do. … So you’re asking the kids to do a lot, but it’s what happens when you have a lot of injuries.
“So Josh is getting bumped around, and they kept calling him for stalling, but when they got a kid that’s 40 pounds heavier, or 20, whatever it was, it’s kind of hard to keep that. Josh is going to be tough at 195, and that’s where he’ll be.”
James Snyder (106), Landon Billman (285) and Colby Page (220) are all injured for Boiling Springs, and Byers hopes to get them all back before the postseason run.
Coachables
“Other than how the match had gone, on paper I pretty much had it close to that. We’re tough when we have everybody where they’re supposed to be,” Byers said.
Noteables
- Boiling Springs ran away early in this one-sided showing through nine bouts before Big Spring (9-8, 3-2 Colonial) got on the board. The score was 45-0.
- Andrew Adams pinned Jacob Scott at 195 to get Big Spring its first points of the night.
- At 106, Big Spring’s Eli Gregoris was handed the forfeit win.
