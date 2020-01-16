HS Wrestling: Josh Martin's TB2 win over Jay Roberds provides excitement in Boiling Springs' blowout of Big Spring

That little pep talk to himself helped Martin in the end, however, as he pulled out the 6-4 decision in the second tiebreaker period, setting off the fans in attendance.

“I knew it was my senior night, and I felt like I needed to get this dub,” Martin said. “Coach [Trevor Byers] said before the match, ‘I know you can beat this kid, let’s get it.’ And I was like, ‘It’s time to go.’”

“Josh, you gotta realize he’s a [195]-pounder,” Byers said. “So we’re giving up, 20 pounds at least? Josh weighed in at 197 tonight, so he’s down the weight and he bumps up to 220 for the team. But when you have injuries, that’s what you have to do. … So you’re asking the kids to do a lot, but it’s what happens when you have a lot of injuries.

“So Josh is getting bumped around, and they kept calling him for stalling, but when they got a kid that’s 40 pounds heavier, or 20, whatever it was, it’s kind of hard to keep that. Josh is going to be tough at 195, and that’s where he’ll be.”

James Snyder (106), Landon Billman (285) and Colby Page (220) are all injured for Boiling Springs, and Byers hopes to get them all back before the postseason run.

Coachables