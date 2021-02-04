HS Wrestling: Jared Townsend swings momentum, propels Gettysburg past Carlisle in 'dog fight'

Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said it best when he had to sum up Thursday’s matchup with Gettysburg.

It was a “dog fight.”

The Warriors maintained their unblemished record, downing Carlisle in a tense and tight 33-17 victory at Gettysburg High School. However, that final score might not have told the entire story.

Carlisle started out the match strong, earning wins from Noah Clawson (113), Azzy Ibrahim (120) and Trentin Walker (126) to go up 10-0. And although Gettysburg slowly started to climb back from there, Wilson was proud of his team, even in those losses.

“I was happy with the wins that we got — I was happy with some of the losses,” he said. “I thought Pete Petsinis at 132 fought well, Logan Rhoades fought well. There were bright spots even in the losses, things to improve on in the wins and that’s how wrestling is. You can’t get too high, and you can’t get too low.

“Overall, it’s something for us to build on — we’re never happy to lose, but I did see some fight out of our kids tonight and that’s important getting ready to go into the postseason.”

Stacking up