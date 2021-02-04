HS Wrestling: Jared Townsend swings momentum, propels Gettysburg past Carlisle in 'dog fight'

Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said it best when he had to sum up Thursday’s matchup with Gettysburg.
It was a “dog fight.”
The Warriors maintained their unblemished record, downing Carlisle in a tense and tight 33-17 victory at Gettysburg High School. However, that final score might not have told the entire story.
Carlisle started out the match strong, earning wins from Noah Clawson (113), Azzy Ibrahim (120) and Trentin Walker (126) to go up 10-0. And although Gettysburg slowly started to climb back from there, Wilson was proud of his team, even in those losses.
“I was happy with the wins that we got — I was happy with some of the losses,” he said. “I thought Pete Petsinis at 132 fought well, Logan Rhoades fought well. There were bright spots even in the losses, things to improve on in the wins and that’s how wrestling is. You can’t get too high, and you can’t get too low.
“Overall, it’s something for us to build on — we’re never happy to lose, but I did see some fight out of our kids tonight and that’s important getting ready to go into the postseason.”
Stacking up
Carlisle has been consistently stacking matches throughout the past few weeks and will continue to do so in the remaining two weeks before the individual tournaments begin with district sectionals.
A late start to the season forced the Herd to get in as many matches as they could, which means sacrificing some practices.
“The kids have been good,” Wilson said. “I know they realize it’s a short season, so we gotta make the most of the time that we have because with the pandemic things could get cut short at any time. They just mentally have to make the most of it.”
Carlisle will have three practices over the next week, Wilson said, to get ready for a slate of five more matches.
Turning point
After three straight wins for Carlisle, Gettysburg (16-0) slowly started its comeback at 132, tying the match at 10-even at 145 pounds.
Jared Townsend propelled the Warriors to a 16-10 lead — and swung the momentum in the process — with a pin over Anthony DeAngelo in 1:52 at 152 pounds. Sean Smith (160) and Colton Zimmerman (189) picked up the final points for the Herd (10-3, 5-0 Keystone Division) on the night.
Up next
Carlisle is back at it Saturday against New Oxford and Littlestown in a quad-meet at 9 a.m. Carlisle dropped to 13th in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, far removed from the Top 4 that will make the team tournament this year.
They said it
Wilson on the limited time they have for practice: “It’s difficult because we don’t have a lot of practice time, and we lost two days this week with the snow. Just making sure we’re getting the cardio in trying to run outside and open our lungs up. Then trying to push ourselves in the room knowing that we have limited time, we have to make the most out of the practice.”
Wilson on the Herd’s challenging schedule that includes three teams currently on the inside track for the Class 3A team tournament: “With big matches like this — we wrestled Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley, they’re three of the four best teams in the district, in my opinion. Our kids had good battles against them and it’s been nice to get those matches in.”
HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs wrestling continues playoff push; Kamryn Barone, Tyler Distenfeld lead Cumberland Valley swimming to sweep
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda